The Witcher in Concert U.S. Tour Coming This Fall Including Los Angeles and SoCal Venues

The Witcher is getting a U.S. concert tour starting this fall, and it will be headed to more than 45 cities including Brooklyn, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, and many more. Southern California residence will have many chances to check it out including in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (October 22), Los Angeles at The Wiltern (October 26), San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (October 24), and Riverside at Fox Theater (October 21).
The concert will focus on the music of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Special guests include the Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach, the co-composer of the soundtrack. The band has selected an ensemble of 14 musicians, including select members of the band.
The Witcher video game series is a highly beloved fantasy property that features fan-favorite characters like Geralt of Rivia, Ciri Fiona Elen Riannon, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion (Yaskier), and Zoltan. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt follows Geralt on his search of finding his adopted daughter, Ciri.
The Witcher soundtrack is a highlight in the series, and The Witcher 3 took the series’ music to new heights thanks to the many composers, including Marcin Przybylowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, and Percival Schuttenbach.
From ambient to action-packed tracks, the music transports players into the world of The Continent. And who can forget the chill music when playing Gwent, including tracks such as “Back on the Path” and “A Story You Won’t Believe.”
Tickets are now on sale at https://www.thewitcher.com/us/en/concert.
Here’s the list of dates and locations for the 2025 Tour Schedule:
September 2
- Austin, TX
- Bass Concert Hall
September 3
- Dallas, TX
- Winspear Opera House
September 4
- New Orleans, LA
- Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts
September 5
- San Antonio, TX
- Majestic Theatre
September 6
- Sugar Land, TX
- Smart Financial Centre
September 7
- Fort Worth, TX
- Will Rogers Auditorium
September 9
- Minneapolis, MN
- Orpheum Theatre
September 10
- Omaha, NE
- Orpheum Theater
September 11
- Overland Park, KS
- Yardley Hall
September 12
- Indianapolis, IN
- Murat Theatre
September 13
- Detroit, MI
- Fisher Theatre
September 14
- Syracuse, NY
- The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
September 17
- Rochester, NY
- Kodak Center
September 18
- Red Bank, NJ
- Count Basie Center For the Arts
September 19
- Newark, NJ
- New Jersey Performing Arts Center
September 20
- Brooklyn, NY
- Kings Theatre
September 21
- Wallingford, CT
- Oakdale Theatre
September 23
- Richmond, VA
- Carpenter Theatre
September 24
- Reading, PA
- Santander Performing Arts Center
September 25
- Washington, DC
- DAR Constitution Hall
September 26
- White Plains, NY
- Westchester County Center
September 27
- Lowell, MA
- Lowell Memorial Auditorium
September 28
- Baltimore, MD
- Lyric Opera House
September 29
- Cleveland, OH
- Severance Music Center
October 1
- Philadelphia, PA
- The Met Philadelphia by Highmark
October 2
- Columbus, OH
- Palace Theatre
October 3
- Chicago, IL
- Auditorium Theatre
October 4
- St. Louis, MO
- The Fabulous Fox
October 5
- Milwaukee, WI
- The Riverside Theater
October 7
- Atlanta, GA
- Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
October 8
- Greenville, SC
- Peace Center
October 9
- Jacksonville, FL
- Florida Theatre
October 10
- Charlotte, NC
- Ovens Auditorium
October 11
- Louisville, KY
- The Louisville Palace Theatre
October 14
- Colorado Springs, CO
- Pikes Peak Center
October 15
- Denver, CO
- The Ellie Caulkins Opera House
October 16
- Salt Lake City, UT
- The Eccles Theater
October 18
- Spokane, WA
- First Interstate Center for the Arts
October 19
- Seattle, WA
- Paramount Theatre
October 21
- Riverside, CA
- Fox Theater
October 22
- Costa Mesa, CA
- Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts
October 23
- Mesa, AZ
- Ikeda Theatre
October 24
- San Diego, CA
- Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
October 25
- San Francisco, CA
- Golden Gate Theatre
October 26
- Los Angeles, CA
- The Wiltern