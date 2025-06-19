The Witcher in Concert U.S. Tour Coming This Fall Including Los Angeles and SoCal Venues

The Witcher is getting a U.S. concert tour starting this fall, and it will be headed to more than 45 cities including Brooklyn, Austin, Chicago, Atlanta, San Francisco, and many more. Southern California residence will have many chances to check it out including in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (October 22), Los Angeles at The Wiltern (October 26), San Diego at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre (October 24), and Riverside at Fox Theater (October 21).

The concert will focus on the music of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which is currently celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Special guests include the Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach, the co-composer of the soundtrack. The band has selected an ensemble of 14 musicians, including select members of the band.

The Witcher video game series is a highly beloved fantasy property that features fan-favorite characters like Geralt of Rivia, Ciri Fiona Elen Riannon, Yennefer of Vengerberg, Triss Merigold, Dandelion (Yaskier), and Zoltan. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt follows Geralt on his search of finding his adopted daughter, Ciri.

The Witcher soundtrack is a highlight in the series, and The Witcher 3 took the series’ music to new heights thanks to the many composers, including Marcin Przybylowicz, Mikolai Stroinski, and Percival Schuttenbach.

From ambient to action-packed tracks, the music transports players into the world of The Continent. And who can forget the chill music when playing Gwent, including tracks such as “Back on the Path” and “A Story You Won’t Believe.”

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.thewitcher.com/us/en/concert.

Here’s the list of dates and locations for the 2025 Tour Schedule:

September 2

Austin, TX

Bass Concert Hall

September 3

Dallas, TX

Winspear Opera House

September 4

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

September 5

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

September 6

Sugar Land, TX

Smart Financial Centre

September 7

Fort Worth, TX

Will Rogers Auditorium

September 9

Minneapolis, MN

Orpheum Theatre

September 10

Omaha, NE

Orpheum Theater

September 11

Overland Park, KS

Yardley Hall

September 12

Indianapolis, IN

Murat Theatre

September 13

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

September 14

Syracuse, NY

The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

September 17

Rochester, NY

Kodak Center

September 18

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center For the Arts

September 19

Newark, NJ

New Jersey Performing Arts Center

September 20

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre

September 21

Wallingford, CT

Oakdale Theatre

September 23

Richmond, VA

Carpenter Theatre

September 24

Reading, PA

Santander Performing Arts Center

September 25

Washington, DC

DAR Constitution Hall

September 26

White Plains, NY

Westchester County Center

September 27

Lowell, MA

Lowell Memorial Auditorium

September 28

Baltimore, MD

Lyric Opera House

September 29

Cleveland, OH

Severance Music Center

October 1

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia by Highmark

October 2

Columbus, OH

Palace Theatre

October 3

Chicago, IL

Auditorium Theatre

October 4

St. Louis, MO

The Fabulous Fox

October 5

Milwaukee, WI

The Riverside Theater

October 7

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

October 8

Greenville, SC

Peace Center

October 9

Jacksonville, FL

Florida Theatre

October 10

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

October 11

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace Theatre

October 14

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Center

October 15

Denver, CO

The Ellie Caulkins Opera House

October 16

Salt Lake City, UT

The Eccles Theater

October 18

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

October 19

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

October 21

Riverside, CA

Fox Theater

October 22

Costa Mesa, CA

Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

October 23

Mesa, AZ

Ikeda Theatre

October 24

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

October 25

San Francisco, CA

Golden Gate Theatre

October 26