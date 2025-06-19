PlayStation: The Concert Global Tour Is Headed to Los Angeles and Orange County in 2026

Get ready to experience music from popular PlayStation games series including God of War, The Last of Us, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon, Uncharted and more. PlayStation: The Concert is currently having a global tour, and in addition to the music, there will be epic visuals to accompany it. For Southern California residence, the concert will be headed to Los Angeles at the Peacock Theaters on February 11, 2026 and Orange County at Segerstrom Center for the Arts on February 12, 2026.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 20th. Pre-sale is available for most cities right now until 19th using the pre-sale code PSTC25 at https://www.playstation.com/en-us/theconcert/.

The world premiere of the tour was held in Dublin last month. The U.S. tour of PlayStation | The Concert will begin in New York City on October 11 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The concert is a collaboration between Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment. Astro Bot, Journey, Helldivers 2 and Bloodborne will be joining the lineup of PlayStation game music.

Audiences can expect to see multi-layered visuals, immersive surround sound, and an all-star ensemble featuring classical and modern instruments.