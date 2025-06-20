Helluva Boss Actor Brandon Rogers on New Season Being Uncensored, Hazbin Hotel Crossover

Helluva Boss is an independent animated series on YouTube from Vivienne Medrano, and it has grown a huge fanbase since its pilot was released in 2019. During LVL Up Expo, Amazon Prime Video announced that it has acquired the series, and the third and fourth seasons will debut on its streaming platform first before heading to YouTube. It was also revealed that the world of Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss would cross over.

Helluva Boss follows Blitzo, the head of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), and his team as they go on wild adventures and try to complete their murder contracts. All this is happening while the boss tries to find love. Voicing Blitzo is Brandon Rogers, a YouTube personality known for his outlandish skits.

Hazbin Hotel and Helluva Boss Crossover

“The laser from Viv’s sniper rifle is not on my head at the moment, so I think we’re good,” Rogers tells Nerd Reactor about Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel crossing over. “But yeah, the characters do interact. I can’t necessarily speak as to which ones interact with each other. But it is crazy looking at a script and seeing Hazbin characters next to your character’s name. I’m a fan of both shows. I don’t think the fans will ever guess in what way they come together. I think it’s brilliant how these characters do collide at some point, but I don’t think anyone’s expecting it in this fashion. So I’m very excited to see how people react to when that finally does come.”

Helluva Boss Will Be Uncensored on Prime Video

YouTube has stricter guidelines when it comes to what’s allowed on the platform. However, Amazon Prime Video is more flexible.

“It’s going to be uncensored,” Rogers said. “There are a lot of really good jokes that got censored because of YouTube’s guidelines. But I’m not blaming YouTube. YouTube is literally the free place where everyone can watch anything. Like kids are on it. I get it.

“You don’t want to see heads blowing up or a t*tty popping out or so. Kids can’t get a credit card. Kids can’t get Amazon Prime. Kids can’t download shit because kids can’t buy anything, and kids can’t see that t*tty popping out or saying the word c*nt, c*nt, c*nt. They don’t let us say that word on YouTube. There are so many times where Blitzo says it, and it’s bleeped out, and people like, ‘I bet he said, f*ck, I bet he said, damn.’ I’m like, ‘No, I said, c*nt. I want you to know that I said c*nt.”

About Helluva Boss

Set in Hell, Helluva Boss follows the hell-born imp Blitzo (the “o” is silent), the eccentric leader of I.M.P. (Immediate Murder Professionals), a small, chaotic assassination business able to run thanks to a magic grimoire, and a complicated situationship with the demon prince Stolas. Alongside his equally chaotic ragtag crew – Moxxie, a by-the-books marksman; Millie, a fiery and skilled assassin; and Loona, their snarky, hellbound receptionist – Blitzo takes on contracts to kill targets in the human world. Balancing their work with personal lives, the team constantly finds themselves in absurd, violent and darkly comedic situations.

Vivienne Medrano created the series and serves as executive producer. Tom Murray also serves as executive producer.

Helluva Boss stars Brandon Rogers (Class Acts), Richard Horvitz (Invader Zim), Vivian Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Erica Lindbeck (ThunderCats Roar) and Bryce Pinkham (Mercy Street). The series also features Alex Brightman (Hazbin Hotel), James Monroe Iglehart (Superkitties), Cristina Vee (Sailor Moon), Georgie Leahy (Normal British Series), Rochelle Diamante and Morgana Ignis (Class Acts).