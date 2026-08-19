D23 2026: Disney’s Next Generation of Rides Is Getting Wild

At the Horizons: A Carousel of Progress Disney Experiences Showcase at D23 2026, Disney revealed some of the plans for its theme parks, and although there was a lot to take in, one thing became more and more evident as the presentation continued: the next generation of attractions being developed by Disney Imagineering is going to be extremely ambitious.

We’re looking at robotic arms launching riders through simulated superhero training, rally cars bouncing over tough terrain, huge Audio-Animatronics, enormous physical sets, new coaster features and even a journey right into the Mayan Underworld.

Although Disney has also confirmed that a complete reimagining of Disneyland’s Tomorrowland is underway, the most exciting announcement gave us a much clearer understanding of how Disney intends to make its new attractions stand out.

This was especially clear at Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus Is Finally Getting Its Big E-Ticket

Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure will finally open in 2028, including two new attractions: Avengers Infinity Defense and Stark Flight Lab.

Infinity Defense is by far the larger of the two. Iman Vellani will reprise her role as Ms. Marvel and will recruit guests to join the fight against King Thanos—a version of Thanos who actually won. Then, they’ll travel across the Multiverse to gather the Avengers to stop King Thanos.

Disney is committing to creating very large physical environments that combine with similarly huge media scenes as guests travel from one place to another, such as from Wakanda to Asgard and to New York City. The ride system will use the same fundamental technology as Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure at Tokyo DisneySea. Thus, Infinity Defense may incorporate motion, physical scenery, and large-scale digital environments.

The event will also see Jeremy Renner reprise his role as Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, and, most excitingly for me, Robert Downey Jr. return as Tony Stark.

Guests Take Flight Thanks to Stark Industries

Downey won’t be stopping there; he will also be at the Stark Flight Lab alongside Mackie and Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel.

The kind of attraction seems entirely different since guests will board two-person “gyro-kinetic pods” which travel along a track before being caught by huge robotic arms. The arms will then lift the pods and perform high-speed flight maneuvers reminiscent of those in Iron Man and The Avengers. In fact, Disney has assigned individual personalities to the robotic arms, drawing on the character of DUM-E, Tony Stark’s robotic assistant.

One of the things I’m most looking forward to, as a huge Iron Man fan, is seeing Downey reprise his role as Tony Stark. Avengers Campus takes place in the Marvel Multiverse and has no ties to the main 616 timeline. This allows Disney to place Tony Stark beside Sam Wilson’s Captain America and other heroes who, in fact, could not have coexisted at that stage in the films.

Villains Land Is Going Big

Plans for Disney’s Villains-themed expansion of its Magic Kingdom were first revealed in 2024. Still, it wasn’t until D23 2026 that the official name, Villains Land, was announced, along with its story and a great deal more detailed information about its two main attractions.

This won’t be a minor addition; Disney has compared the size and scale of Villains Land to that of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

The main attraction will be a Maleficent roller coaster, along which riders will race through enchanted briars surrounding her mountain-top fortress, with Disney hinting that the coaster will include elements the Imagineers have never tried before.

The concept art makes the experience feel appropriately intimidating by depicting dragon-inspired coaster trains rushing through Maleficent’s collapsing fortress, green fire burning from the surrounding towers.

The next attraction takes you down into the ground.

Guests will go down into the catacombs under the Evil Queen’s palace, where the Magic Mirror will take them into a supernatural Mirror Realm full of Disney Villains. According to Disney, the experience will combine special effects with physical sets to bring the setting to life, and concept artwork depicts characters such as Cruella de Vil, Jafar, Dr. Facilier, Scar, and Ursula.

Villains Land is so exciting because Disney has never before devoted an entire park area of this size to its villains. It is impossible to determine whether attractions like Monsters Unchained at Universal’s Epic Universe place any extra pressure on Disney. Yet it is clear that competition has raised the expectations regarding what a modern dark-themed attraction can achieve.

The land will be as large as Galaxy’s Edge and include two main rides, indicating that Disney plans to meet those expectations vigorously.

Piston Peak Brings the Cars World into the “Wheelderness”

The idea of having Piston Peak National Park at Magic Kingdom always seemed like an unusual way of getting Cars into Frontierland. However, the new information about the new Cars ride has made the attraction much more interesting.

Instead of building a new version of Radiator Springs Racers, Disney is focusing on off-road rally racing.

Cars Ridge Run Rally has riders speeding over rough ground that is based on America’s national parks, with them climbing Piston Peak, arriving at a frozen mountaintop, going down a camelback drop, and then finally rushing through a field of active geysers before Lightning McQueen and Mater announce the end of the race for the Racing Sports Network. Disney is emphasizing the bouncing and rough terrain as part of the experience, not just scenery riders pass by.

Since I enjoy motor racing, the idea of a rally event appealed to me. Because rally racing is inherently chaotic, fast, and very bumpy, basing the attraction on that physical sensation could make Ridge Run Rally come across as considerably different from Disney’s current Cars attractions.

The ride next to it, Miss Fritter’s Daredevil Spin-Along, is quite different. This family attraction brings the demolition derby from Cars 3 to life using a school-bus-sized Miss Fritter Audio-Animatronic to supervise the chaos.

The secondary attraction also seems to have an enormous physical centerpiece.

Indiana Jones Is Heading Straight to the Underworld

There has always seemed to be a certain appropriateness about this change. Since DINOSAUR and Disneyland’s Indiana Jones Adventure use the same ride technology, it is almost as if we have come full circle, with the former becoming a completely new Indiana Jones experience.

What Disney is doing isn’t just transferring the Indy ride from Disneyland to Florida.

Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent will take place in an ancient Mayan temple close to a cenote. On this site, a local legend holds that a passage leads down to the Mayan Underworld, taking visitors into a situation much like Indiana Jones’. Various difficulties occur, causing the riders to go through a portal and leading them into encounters with monstrous bats, giant scorpions, fire, and the huge serpentine Tsukán. According to Disney, the Imagineers have been seeking advice from archaeologists, anthropologists, and experts on the Mayans while developing the attraction.

The company has also shown off a massive, hand-sculpted Audio-Animatronic replica of the creature, which towers over the Imagineers standing next to it. Harrison Ford is also officially joining the attraction, confirming that the ride will use his likeness on the Indiana Jones Audio-Animatronic. This marks the first time his face has appeared as Indy in a Disney Parks attraction.

Disney Isn’t Finished With Tomorrow

The most unexpected thing about the showcase was also the announcement that gave the least detail.

Finally, Tomorrowland at Disneyland will undergo a complete reimagining.

Disney states that the Imagineers are just at the starting stage of development and therefore there are no final attraction plans. All the company has committed to is a transformation that will include new attractions, more open areas, and a renewed emphasis on the optimism, innovation, and possibility that originally characterized the land. Unfortunately, it’s also been revealed that the Tomorrowland refresh will take precedence over the Avatar Land expansion at Disney’s California Adventure.

If current developments in robotic flight arms, rally racing, giant serpents, vast physical environments, and experimental coaster technology indicate the direction to which Imagineering is moving, what specific plans does the company have when it gets the chance to reinvent Tomorrowland completely?

It is possible that we will not know the answer for a while.

But after what Disney just showed at D23, playing it safe would almost seem out of character.