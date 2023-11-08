The Russo Brothers’ AGBO ‘No Sleep til Film Fest’ Reveals 2023 Winners

The Russo Brothers directed big Marvel Studios movies including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. In 2015, the duo opened up AGBO, an entertainment production company with credits such as Extraction, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The Gray Man.

To help independent filmmakers all around the world, the Russo Brothers and AGBO held the “No Sleep ’til Film Fest,” a 48-hour filmmaking competition that was held this year in late September/early October. Prizes for winners were sponsored by RED Digital Camera, GoPro, Microsoft, Blackmagic Design, AGBO and Red Bull. The winners also get to be part of the AGBO Storytellers Collective, an alumni network of participants from other AGBO fellowship programs.

Today, AGBO announced the three winners of the film competition. You can check out the winners and their info below:

Irish filmmaker Darren Hinchy wins first place. Currently residing in Canada, Darren wins for his short “Time of Your Life” about a college freshman’s life unfolding solely on her phone screen.

Ukrainian filmmaker Tanya and Russian filmmaker Teodar Klimov take the second spot for their short, “Just a Sec!” a humorous drama about a man who halts his own funeral to deal with unfinished affairs.

In third place, New York City playwright and screenwriter Grace McLeod wins for “02:00 Minutes,” a story of two best friends waiting for the results of a pregnancy test and imagining different outcomes in possible future timelines.

The judges for “No Sleep ’til Film Fest” include AGBO Co-Founders and Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Innovation Officer Jake Aust, Chief Marketing Officer Marian Koltai-Levine, President of Film Michael Disco and President of TV Scott Nemes.

The first place prize is a RED KOMODO Starter Pack, a new GoPro action camera, a Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft, a copy of DaVinci Resolve Studio from Blackmagic Design, a copy of Final Draft screenwriting software, AGBO merch and a Red Bull swag bag (Red Bull Records customized U-Turn Turntable, Custom Speaker, a collection of Vinyl from Red Bull Records, Swell Water Bottle).

The runner-ups receive a new camera from GoPro, a Surface Pro 9 from Microsoft, a copy of DaVinci Resolve Studio from Blackmagic Design, a copy of Final Draft screenwriting software, merch from AGBO and a swag bag from Red Bull. All three winners get to join the AGBO Storytellers Collective.

You can check out the winning short films on AGBOVERSE.com/NoSleep