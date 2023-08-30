Russo Brothers’ AGBO Announces Third Annual “No Sleep ’til Film Fest”

AGBO is an independent production company founded and led by directors Anthony and Joe Russo (Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame) and producer Mike Larocca (Rise of the Planet of the Apes). Today, the company has announced its third annual filmmaking competition for emerging creators, “No Sleep ’til Film Fest.” The virtual short film festival will be accepting submissions worldwide on September 29th, with three winners chosen by the Russo Brothers and creative executives at AGBO.

“No Sleep ’til Film Fest” brings filmmakers together as they create a short film that’s three minutes or less in just 48 hours. Contestants will compete to win prizes and mentorship from AGBO. The festival will be accepting submissions from September 29th – October 1st with a prompt releasing on September 29th at 5 p.m. PT. Filmmakers will have 48 hours to create and submit their films based on the prompt by October 1st at 5 p.m. PT. Winners will be announced on November 8th.

In the past two years, AGBO’s “No Sleep ’til Film Fest” has received over 1400 submissions from over 60 countries. The winners for 2022 included “P E N” from director Waldo Levendal (South Africa), “Trade” from director Joel Phillips (Australia), and “The Movie, The Film: A Motion Picture” from director Clay Lacey.

The judges include Anthony and Joe Russo, Chief Creative Officer Angela Russo-Otstot, Chief Innovation Officer Jake Aust, Chief Marketing Officer Marian Koltai-Levine, President of Film Michael Disco and President of Television Scott Nemes.

The three winning films will premiere on the AGBOVERSE and AGBO’s social channels, and the winners will receive prizes provided by RED Digital Camera, GoPro, Microsoft, Blackmagic Design, AGBO and Red Bull.

The first place winner will receive the RED Komodo Start Pack, a new GoPro action camera, a Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve Studio, AGBO merch and a Red Bull swag bag (Red Bull Records customized U-Turn Turntable, Custom Speaker, a collection of vinyl from Red Bull Records, Swell Water Bottle). The two runner-ups will each receive a new GoPro camera, Microsoft Surface Pro 9, DaVinci Resolve Studio, AGBO merch, and a Red Bull swag bag.

All the winners will get to be a part of the AGBO Storytellers Collective, an alumni network of participants from other AGBO fellowship programs. Current members are able to participate in judging, selecting an additional winning filmmaker to receive the “AGBO Storytellers Collective Award” and join the alumni network.

For more information and to compete in the festival, you can visit https://AGBO.com/NoSleep. There is no entry fee and it is open to filmmakers from all over the world.

AGBO’s productions include Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflix’s The Gray Man, Prime Video’s Citadel, and Netflix’s Extraction 2 starring Chris Hemsworth.