Rockstar Games Announces First Trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI in December

GTA Fans have been excited about the next Grand Theft Auto title, and they have been waiting for a very long time for any news and information regarding the upcoming game. It’s been a while since Grand Theft Auto V, which was first released back in 2013, and Rockstar Games has been remaining quiet… until now. Today, Rockstar Games Co-founder and President Sam Houser has revealed that the very first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto game will be released in December.

Rockstar Games has shared via its X account the following message:

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

Thank you,

Sam Houser”

The news was revealed by Bloomberg yesterday from Jason Schreier.

Grand Theft Auto V has been a money maker for Rockstar Games, especially with its monetization of Grand Theft Auto Online. This has afforded the company to take its time with the next game in the franchise, and fans can hopefully expect a truly immersive and grand experience.

According to the leaks, players will get to play in the big sandbox world of modern-day Vice City, controlling the characters of Jason and Lucia. Take-Two was adamant about taking the leaked videos down, which added to their validity.