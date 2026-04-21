The Moment Juliano Valdi Found Out He Was Playing Michael Jackson

Michael is a biopic by director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) that follows the earlier days of Michael Jackson from his childhood in the Jackson Five to his solo career in the ’80s. It’s been a roller coaster ride, which included hits like “Thriller” and “Beat It.”

Starring in the role of young Michael is Juliano Valdi, who has the talent to bring the voice and energy of Michael to the biopic.

“My mom told me that I got the role being young [Michael],” Valdi tells Nerd Reactor. “I was at my grandmother’s house again, and she told me, ‘Hey, you’re going to be young Michael Jackson.’ And I was like, ‘What, really?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was really excited, but I knew that it was a big responsibility, so I had to focus and work hard on my craft. I started practicing my Michael Jackson voice.”

Michael Jackson is known for his singing and dancing, and Valdi talks about which talent was the hardest.

“Well, I would say dancing, but it’s also his mannerisms,” the actor said.

Portraying Michael’s mother, Katherine Jackson, is Nia Long (Friday, Are We There Yet?), who serves as the glue to the family.

“I think the feminine energy always has that responsibility, whether it’s conscious or subconscious,” Long said. “It is just part of the journey. But I absolutely had a kinship with my young man who played my child. And obviously, to my leading man, who played my husband. We took care of each other. It’s a reciprocal exchange of energy. And we have a responsibility to support each other to be the best in that moment.”

Colman Domingo plays the controversial father figure, Joe Jackson.

“There have been versions of Joe Jackson portrayed before,” Domingo explained. “If I know anything, I know that sometimes people will take an idea or a trope and let that run wild throughout an experience. And I don’t think that’s the truth for anyone… any human being. It is just not their truth. They act differently in different spaces when they’re conducting business, or they’re at home with their wife or with one of their kids, compared to when they’re with the rest of their kids. And so for me, I wanted to show the different Joe Jacksons in different spaces. You know what I mean?

“He has a bit more vulnerability when he’s with his wife. Even sometimes when he’s just with adult Michael, he can show a different part of himself that he probably wouldn’t show if he were in a stadium with other people around. He’s got to be the top dog. He’s got to be the businessman because other people are watching. I’ll find that humanity in every character. There is. What connects us? And so I feel like it was my job to really look through the lens of Joe Jackson and see how he sees the world and what his actions are and what he’s about.”

About Michael

Synopsis: Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

The film is directed by Antoine Fuqua, written by John Logan, and produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain.

It stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, special appearance by Mike Myers, with Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo.

Michael releases in U.S. theaters on April 24, 2026.