New Street Fighter Trailer Focuses on Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li’s Story

The new trailer for 2026’s Street Fighter was released during CinemaCon, and viewers got a better look at the story. At the heart are the three iconic Capcom fighters: Ryu, Ken, and Chun-Li. The film is a love letter to the original Street Fighter II video game, which includes many of the crazy movies, characters, and mini games.

The Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon showcased many films, such as Scary Movie and Jackass. However, one film that is on many gamers’ radar is Street Fighter. The day before the presentation, many of the cast members were at a special event where director Kitao Sakurai talked about his love for the video game.

Check out the actors’ entrances below.

About Street Fighter

Synopsis: Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!

Helmed by director Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is set to bring the battle from the arcade to the big screen with Hadoukens, roundhouses, and all your favorite characters.

Street Fighter hits theaters on October 16, 2026.