Marvel Cosmic Invasion Gets Physical Release on Consoles After Strong Reviews

Marvel Cosmic Invasion was released digitally on major platforms on December 1, 2025, and it has received very positive reviews on Steam and “generally favorable” reviews via Metacritic. Upon playing the game, gamers can feel the inspirations from classic arcade games like X-Men, the 1992 beat ’em up game, and Marvel Super Heroes, the 1995 fighting game.

For players who want something tangible, the game’s physical edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion features Marvel heroes as they try to save the world from an alien threat. Characters include Spider-Man, Storm, Wolverine, Phoenix, Captain America, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Black Panther, Rocket Raccoon, Nova, Beta Ray Bill, Venom, Cosmic Ghost Rider, Phyla-Vell, and Silver Surfer.

The game is developed by Tribute Games, which is known for fun gameplay and gaming nostalgia, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Scott Pilgrim EX.

Dotemu is the publisher, which also has a track record of games from classic franchises such as Streets of Rage 4, Ninja Gaiden Ragebound, Metal Slug Tactics, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

Players are able to do tag-team battles, allowing them to switch off characters to stay in the fight. Multiplayer includes 4-player local and online co-op.

Will you be able to stop the threat from Annihilus, with other villains joining including Thanos, M.O.D.O.K, Taskmaster, and more?