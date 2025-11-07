The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square Returns to Downtown LA for 2025-26 Season

The holiday season is coming, and that means it’s time to get ready for hot chocolate drinks and ugly Christmas sweaters. Los Angeles is known for its sunny weather, but that’s not stopping the city from being a hotspot for winter activities. Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square will be back in downtown Los Angeles from Thursday, November 20, 2025, to Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The annual Opening Celebration for Los Angeles’ largest outdoor ice-skating rink will be held on Thursday, November 20, 5-7 p.m. in Pershing Square. Tickets are available at www.holidayicerinkdowntownla.com.

There will be themed events including DJ Spotlight Nights, Classical Sundays and Learn to Curl.

The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square has been giving people in and around the Los Angeles area a fun time on ice outdoors for over 25 years. The 7,200 square feet rink brings in more than 45,000 skaters and 221,000 spectators yearly. The City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks returns as the beneficiary. Sponsors include DTLA Alliance, Classical California, Metro and Metrolink.

Check out the details for the special programs in the 2025-26 holiday season below:

Opening Celebration

Thursday, November 20, 2025 I 5 – 7pm

Celebrate the Season at the Opening of The Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square! Join us as we kick off the holiday season in true LA style—with dazzling performances, festive treats, and the first skate of the season. On-Ice entertainment includes a show-stopping hula hoop skate, dazzling choreography from LA Ice Theater, and jaw-dropping tricks from extreme ramp skaters. Plus, enjoy lively off-ice performances and treat yourself to complimentary sweet bites from Sprinkles and warm holiday beverages. After the celebration, lace up your skates and be the first to glide across the ice. It’s the perfect way to kick off a season of holiday magic in the heart of Downtown Los Angeles.

DJ Spotlight – Collection of LA’s hottest DJs

Select Thursdays, December 4 – January 8 I 7 pm to close

Get ready to groove at DJ Spotlight, the ultimate weekly event where LA’s hottest DJs take you on a genre-spanning musical journey! From soul and funk to disco and new wave, and all the way through modern pop and ’90s throwbacks, we’ve got your favorite tracks covered.

Classical Sundays, presented by Classical California

Sundays I Noon and 1:30pm sessions

Join us every Sunday for our Classical Sunday Skate Sessions! Glide gracefully on the rink as you immerse yourself in the soothing sounds of classical music, presented by Classical California. Enjoy the beauty of skating to timeless melodies in a serene setting that elevates your experience.

Learn To Curl – Hosted by the Hollywood Curling Club I $25

December 20, December 27 & January 3 I 9:30 – 10:30 am

Looking for a fun and unique way to spend your Saturday? Join us for our one-hour Learn-To-Curl lessons hosted by the Hollywood Curling Club! Experience the thrill of sliding stones on the ice and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow curlers.

Located at 532 South Olive Street, this landmark destination is easily accessible by car, bus, Metro (Pershing Square stop) or Metrolink. General admission to the rink, including skate rental, is $22, locker rental is $5, and skate helpers are $6. Tickets can be purchased at www.holidayicerinkdowntownla.com.

Private parties are available on select Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 4:30pm-7:30pm sessions. Private parties are not available Nov 24-28,2025 and Dec 22, 2025 – Jan 4, 2026 (The rate for a private party is $10,000. Sessions are not open to the public if sold to a private party.)