Rose Abdoo Talks Gilmore Girls 25th Anniversary and Almost Playing Sookie

On October 5, 2000, we were first welcomed into the magical world of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore and Stars Hollow when Gilmore Girls premiered on The WB. (Who else remembers the frog?) It hardly feels like it’s been 25 years, and in some ways, it feels like it’s been five minutes. Yet it also feels like it’s been centuries.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, I’m kicking off a series where I’ll be talking to members of the Gilmore Girls cast throughout the next year. First up is the incredible Rose Abdoo, who played town mechanic Gypsy beginning in season 2 and of course the iconic additional role of Berta in the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life. We spoke all about her journey with the show as well as her latest role in one of the most popular current shows, Hacks on HBO Max (which everybody also needs to watch!).

Most surprising to me was learning that Rose originally auditioned for the role of Sookie, which later went to Melissa McCarthy. I pride myself on knowing all Gilmore Girls trivia, and it was fascinating for me to learn this! I think we can call agree that everyone on the show was perfectly cast, bringing us the perfect blend of town chaos and coziness.

We talked about all of the recent fan events celebrating the show across the country, and Rose’s experience attending Destination Stars Hollow in Brighton, Michigan, along with our excitement to once again attend the Warner Bros. Holidays Made Here event on the show’s set in Burbank, California this December.

Of course we also had to dive into her other roles in the Amy Sherman-Palladino universe, including her experience on the legendary and canceled too soon ABC Family series Bunheads starring Sutton Foster. Rose also filmed a pilot with Amy for a show called “The Damn Thorpes”, a family drama set on a farm that unfortunately did not make it to series.

Tune into our full conversation in the video above. And stay tuned for many more Gilmore Girls interviews coming soon!