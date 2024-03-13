The Gotham Follies of 1939 Is Coming to Los Angeles from the Creators of The Empire Strips Back Burlesque Parody

The Empire Strips Back: A Burlesque Parody was a show that brought electrifying dance numbers and a burlesque set in the Star Wars universe. Imagine watching sexy versions of Stormtroopers, C3PO, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker and more as they dance to pop songs with high production values. We’re talking about a life-size Jabba the Hutt puppet inside his lair as his minions dance in the background. The Emperor even swung on a giant (not life-size) Death Star to Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball.” It was a spectacle to be seen with a lively crowd. The women were louder than the men in my experience with the show.

Now Russall S. Beattie and his team have set their eyes on their next project, Gotham Follies of 1939, a contemporary vintage burlesque. As you can guess, this show will be a sexy parody of the world of Gotham featuring Batman, Catwoman, Joker, and other characters. As a love letter to vaudeville, expect live music and dance as guests are transported back to Prohibition-era Gotham City.

Tickets are now available to purchase via Fever starting at $39. The Gotham Follies of 1939 will run from June 1st to July 14, 2024.

VIP tickets include premium seating, pre-show access (1 hour) to the rooftop, a complimentary drink on the rooftop + a photo opportunity with The Joker post-show.

Synopsis: Experience the allure of Prohibition-era Gotham City in The Gotham Follies of 1939—a captivating parody blending vaudeville, burlesque, cabaret, and contemporary entertainment from the creator of The Empire Strips Back. Step into a world where the Dark Night’s universe comes alive on stage, promising an unforgettable night of laughter, danger, and pure escapism at The Montalbán this summer.

The Gotham Follies of 1939 will be located at the Montalbán.

Duration: 1 hour and 30 minutes (no intermission)

Location: The Montalban Theatre, 1615 Vine St, Hollywood, CA 90028

Age requirement: 18+ with valid ID

