The Crow Starring Bill Skarsgård Gets a Bloody Trailer

Lionsgate is working on the reboot for The Crow with Bill Skarsgård portraying Eric Draven, the undead vigilante who seeks to avenge his and his partner’s death. Today, the official trailer has dropped, giving us a good look at what to expect from the upcoming film that’s based on the comic book series of the same name by James O’Barr.

Sitting on the director’s chair is Rupert Sanders, known for helming Snow White and the Huntsman and the live-action Ghost in the Shell movie. The film is written by Zach Baylin (Creed III, Gran Turismo, Bob Marley: One Love) and William Schneider (Return to Silent Hill).

The film stars Bill Skarsgård, FKA twigs, and Danny Huston.

Synopsis: Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O’Barr.

Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

The Crow flies into theaters on June 6, 2024.