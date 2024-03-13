Street Food Cinema 2024 Kicks Off with Barbie in Los Angeles

Street Food Cinema, LA’s largest outdoor cinema series, is back for its 13th season this year, with over 30 outdoor events scheduled spread out across different Los Angeles parks. Last year, movie-goers got the chance to watch The Karate Kid, Aladdin, John Wick, Scooby-Doo, Holes, and more in a big park setting with other fans. This year, it’s kicking things off with Barbie on Saturday, April 27th at The Autry Museum at Griffith Park.

With Barbie screening on opening night, it’s going to be a special “Pink Out” theme, and guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite shades of pink. Food trucks will be available including Angelenos’ Wood Fired Pizza, Pickles & Peas, Gochu Gang, District Burger, Dina’s Dumplings, Pacifico Charbroiled Fish, Magic Hibachi, Taco Chicanx, Sure Good Soft Serve, Vera’s Cheesecakes. Barbie-inspired cocktails will be served at the bar and photo ops for those wanting to capture that magical moment.

Last year’s opening night was packed with over 1,800 guests in attendance.

Doors open at 5:30 pm; live music starts at 7:30 pm; movie starts at 8:00 pm.

Street Food Cinema 2024 will run every Saturday from April 27th through October 26th. Movies announced so far include Pulp Fiction, Freaky Friday, Up, Crazy Rich Asians, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, and The Incredibles. Additional films and their schedule will be revealed at a later date including surprise special events.

You can get tickets starting on February 28th at streetfoodcinema.com.

Advance Ticket – General Admission $22

Advance Ticket – Reserved Section $27

Door – General Admission $27

Door – Reserved Section – $32

Featured image courtesy of Warner Bros.