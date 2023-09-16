‘The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy’ Goes Behind the Scenes of the Ultimate Harry Potter Game

Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG that really immerses Harry Potter fans and gamers into the wizarding world. From conjuring magic to attending Hogwarts, players really got to experience what it’s like to be a wizard or witch in the magical world back in the 1800s. Insight Editions released a book titled The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy that goes into making the ambitious third-person game.

Courtesy of Insight Editions

The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World is written by Jodi Revenson & Michael Owen and contains 252 pages with dimensions of 9.25 x 12.75 inches. The hardcover book has a retail price of $50.

Readers will learn about the many facets of the game including a behind-the-scenes look at the settings, characters, costumes, and creatures. These are accompanied by conceptual artwork including sketches, illustrations and renders along with descriptions, giving fans more insight into the wizarding world. The concept art featured is never-before-seen pieces including locations such as Hogwarts, Hogsmeade, Gringotts, and more. In addition to the art and descriptions, there are also exclusive interviews with the development team.

The book goes into different design-making processes including crafting the setting and developing the gameplay.

Check out some samples of the pages below.

Table of Contents

Image courtesy of Insight Editions

The table of contents above is very simplistic in design with the Sorting Hat on the left side.

Title Page

Image courtesy of Insight Editions

The title page showcases The Three Broomsticks concept art featuring quirky architecture with its many peaked roof lines.

Hogsmeade Venues

Image courtesy of Insight Editions

This page covers The Three Broomsticks and The Hog’s Head Inn. The former is the go-to tavern in Hogsmeade where people come to enjoy each other’s company, the food, and Butterbeer.

The Hog’s Head Inn features some background on owner Jasper Trout, who has a lot of information on what’s happening in the wizarding world.

Restful Rooms

Image courtesy of Insight Editions

There are plenty of Restful Rooms in Hogwarts, and many look very extravagant, making going to the toilet a pleasant and delightful experience. The page showcases the art of the different Restful Rooms with its different styles inspired by historical European architecture.

The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World is now available including on Amazon.

Nerd Reactor may earn a commission from purchases through links on our site.