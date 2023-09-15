Apple TV+ Announces DreamWorks Animation Series, Curses!, with John Krasinski as Executive Producer

The Halloween season has begun with many companies and brands starting the celebration this month including Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott’s Berry Farm. As the days get closer to the spooky holiday, more and more companies and studios will get into the spirit. Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation have something in mind for kids with the upcoming animated series, Curses!, which will be released during Halloween weekend. John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) is attached as an executive producer, and the story follows a family trying to break a family curse.

Curses! will be premiering globally on Friday, October 27, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Check out the synopsis for the series below:

“When a generations-long family curse turns Alex Vanderhouven to stone, it’s up to his two kids, Pandora and Russ, and his wife Sky, to return artifacts stolen by their ancestors to their rightful homes to finally lift the curse for good.”

The show is created and executive produced by Jim Cooper (DreamWorks Dragons) and Jeff Dixon (The Hurricane Heist) with John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger (A Quiet Place) also serving as executive producers. Joining as supervising producer is Leo Riley (Guardians of the Galaxy, Tron: Uprising), with Chris Copeland (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) and Justin Copeland (Woman Woman: Bloodlines) as creative consultants.

The voice cast includes Gabrielle Nevaeh (Monster High) as Pandora, Andre Robinson (The Loud House) as Russ, Lyric Lewis (Waffles + Mochi) as Sky, Reid Scott (Veep) as Alex, Rhys Darby (Our Flag Means Death) as Stanley, James Marsters (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Larry, Rhea Perlman (Barbie) as Margie, Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) as Georgia Snitker, and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street) as Cornelius.

Featured image courtesy of Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation