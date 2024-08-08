Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cast and Crew Talk About the Paramount+ Animated Series

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem was released in 2023 and became a hit with critics and audiences with a 95% Tomatometer, 90% Audience Score and an “A” CinemaScore. It grossed over $180 million at the worldwide box office from a budget of $70 million, with a sequel planned for an October 9, 2026 release date. It’ll be a little over a year until the sequel debuts in theaters, but to help tide fans over, Paramount+ is premiering the 2D-animated series, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this Friday, August 9th.

The voice cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is returning including Micah Abbey as Donatello, Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, Brady Noon as Raphael and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) as April O’Neil. In the series, the Turtles are separated from each other and will have to test their resolve to survive against deadly robots.

“It was a very different recording for Ninja Turtles without all of the Ninja Turtles together, because I’d gotten used to that with the movie,” Cantu tells Nerd Reactor. “Honestly in the booth, I was thinking reading your guys’ lines, like, ‘How would Brady say this? How would [Micah] say this? So having the isolation aspect kind of tie into the story – made me feel better about it, because I was like, ‘Okay, it’s functioning on a story level.'”

Christopher L. Yost (Thor: Ragnarok, The Mandalorian, 2013’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as the showrunners, and both have worked on many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles projects.

“There have been many versions of the Turtles before,” Yost said. “We’ve seen many shows, we’ve seen many comics, we’ve seen all these things, but you know, a couple things that the movie did differently that kind of set this apart is really to focus on them as teenagers, more or less just normal kids who happen to be turtles and ninjas and all that. And then secondly, it was like, ‘How can we challenge these kids like never before? How can we do something that we haven’t necessarily seen before?’ And we kind of put all that in a blender and came upon this idea of tearing them apart, putting them in the situation, and seeing what they do without their brothers by their side.”

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Streaming on Paramount+.

About Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

From the studios of the Mutant Mayhem film, the all-new Paramount+ original series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles explores the adventures of everyone’s favorite pizza-loving heroes as they emerge from the sewers onto the streets of NYC. Leo, Raph, Donnie and Mikey are faced with new threats and team up with old allies to survive both teenage life and villains lurking in the shadows of the Big Apple. The series is produced by Nickelodeon Animation and Point Grey Pictures.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is executive produced by Chris Yost (The Mandalorian, Thor: Ragnarok) and Alan Wan (Blue Eye Samurai, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles [2012 Series]). Production is overseen for Nickelodeon by Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President, TV Series Animation, Nickelodeon, and Nikki Price, Director of Development and Executive in Charge of Production.

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Streaming on Paramount+.