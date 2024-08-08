247 Comics’ Zero Ghost, a Supernatural Revenge Series, Launches on Kickstarter This Week

Upstart publisher 247 Comics is launching its latest comic book series, Zero Ghost, on Kickstarter this week. It follows Kira Kaine, who is celebrating her 18th birthday until unknown enemies have slaughtered her family. She’s able to free herself and somehow gains powers by bonding with an angel of death named Shrike. However, the more she uses his powers, the more her soul burns away.

The series is created by Justin Jordan (The Strange Talent of Luther Strode), Brian Ching (Star Wars: Obsession & Knights of the Old Republic), and Wil Quintana (Superman, Blue Beetle).

The Kickstarter campaign launches on August 8, 2024, and will be available via the Zero Ghost Kickstarter Page. Pledges will include exclusive physical editions, with the project marking the second comic book series from the 247 Comics. (The first one was Evermind.)

During San Diego Comic-Con, 247 Comics partnered with Veve to offer San Diego Comic-Con attendees exclusive Zero Ghost #1 editions with artist signings at the VeVe Comics booth. The digital release of the first issue of Zero Ghost was also made available on July 27th via VeVe, the digital collectibles, comics and artwork platform.

As for Kickstarter, the first 300 backers will receive an exclusive Zero Ghost #1 Artist Edition on VeVe via a free redemption code. The digital versions won’t be available again.

“I’ve always had a vision to be part of something that allows me to flex both sides of my brain,” says Justin Jordan about his relationship with 247 Comics. “So as we roll this company out in all the non-traditional ways, I look forward to contributing to building this fresh take on what a comic book studio could look like.”

“Something about Justin Jordan’s writing got me excited,” adds Brian Ching. “I think it’s how he focuses on style just as much as he does on character and plot. It’s hard for me to verbalize it. But it felt a little John Woo, a little John Wick, a little John Carpenter. In short, ZERO GHOST was f@#*ing cool!”

About Zero Ghost

Kira Kaine is out for revenge, even if it costs her soul. Literally.

For centuries, the Five Families have operated in the shadows, using hidden magic and sudden violence to dominate the criminal underworld. Kira is heir to the Kaine family, the strongest of them all.

But on her eighteenth birthday, unknown enemies slaughter the Kaine family, intending to use Kira as a sacrifice to attain ultimate power. What they didn’t anticipate was Kira breaking free, leading to her being accidentally bonded to an angel of death named Shrike.

With Shrike, she has the power to enact bloody vengeance on the people who betrayed her family, but every use of his power burns away a part of Kira’s very soul. Can she find the truth and her revenge before Shrike destroys her entirely?