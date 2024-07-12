Hulu’s Interior Chinatown Stars Jimmy O. Yang as Background Character Trapped in Police Procedural

Hulu has announced today its original series, Interior Chinatown, starring Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet. Additionally, first-look photos have been released, giving us a taste of the show about a background character being trapped inside a police procedural.

Jimmy O. Yang in Interior Chinatown. Courtesy of Hulu.

Jimmy O. Yang and Ronny Chieng in Interior Chinatown. Courtesy of Hulu.

Chloe Bennet in Interior Chinatown. Courtesy of Hulu.

Interior Chinatown will premiere on Hulu with all 10 episodes on November 19, 2024.

About Interior Chinatown

Synopsis: Based on Charles Yu’s award-winning book of the same name, the show follows the story of Willis Wu, a background character trapped in a police procedural called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, his family’s buried history, and what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

The series stars Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin.

Interior Chinatown is created by Charles Yu, who serves as executive producer, along with Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore for Rideback; Jeff Skoll, Miura Kite, and Elsie Choi for Participant; Garrett Basch for Dive; and Taika Waititi, who also directed the pilot. The drama is produced by 20th Television.