Summer of 69 Trailer: Hulu’s Wild, Coming-of-Age Comedy Stars Chloe Fineman and Sam Morelos

Hulu’s Summer of 69 is a coming-of-age comedy starring Chloe Fineman, Sam Morelos, and Matt Cornet. Directed by Jillian Bell, the film will premiere on May 9 on Hulu. Today, the trailer has been released, featuring Morelos’ character as she tries to attract her crush, played by Matt Cornet.

About Summer of 69

Synopsis: An awkward high school senior hires an exotic dancer to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation, leading to unexpected friendship and lessons in self-confidence, acceptance and adulthood.

The film stars Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live), Sam Morelos (That ’90s Show), Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Zombies 3), Nicole Byer (Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken), Liza Koshy (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Natalie Morales (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), Alex Moffat (Ralph Breaks The Internet), Fernando Carsa (Acapulco), Paula Pell (Inside Out 2) and Charlie Day (Always Sunny in Philadelphia).

Summer of 69 is directed by Jillian Bell, who also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Liz Nico and Jules Byrne.