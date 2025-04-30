Paddington in Peru – Blu-ray Review

Paddington is back, and the marmalade-loving bear hasn’t lost a step. In Paddington in Peru, the beloved British icon heads to South America with the Brown family to visit his Aunt Lucy, setting off a story full of laughs, heart, and rainforest-sized charm. This third installment continues the franchise’s track record of being one of the most genuinely kind and delightful series—a cinematic warm hug with just enough slapstick chaos to keep things moving.

This time, the Browns trade London fog for Amazonian humidity, and the shift in scenery gives the story a fresh energy. The movie wastes no time plunging the gang into colorful adventures through Peru, from crumbling rope bridges to train-top antics. It works because the series continues to blend whimsical set pieces with real emotional stakes. Paddington’s deep love for his biological or found family remains the gooey center of it all, like the marmalade in his beloved sandwich.

Ben Whishaw’s voice performance as Paddington is still pitch-perfect. He plays the character so sincerely that even when the story gets a little silly (and it does), you’re always grounded by the bear’s earnestness. Imelda Staunton also returns as Aunt Lucy, and though her role is smaller than expected, her presence gives the film its emotional weight. The Browns, led by Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer (replacing Sally Hawkins), are reliably delightful.

A treasure hunt-style mystery involving an ancient Peruvian artifact is new to the mix, which adds a dash of Indiana Jones flair. It’s fun, if a bit formulaic, and some younger viewers might find the third act’s pacing a little drawn out. But these are small nitpicks in a film focusing more on joy than plot twists.

Overall, Paddington in Peru doesn’t quite reach the emotional heights of the second film, but it doesn’t have to. It’s still an utterly charming adventure filled with warmth, visual inventiveness, and a message about kindness that hits every time. Whether you’re seven or seventy, this movie reminds you that being polite, thoughtful, and brave in chaos never goes out of style.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Paddington in Peru is available on Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-4 AVC HD presentation in a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The picture quality is excellent from start to finish. Black levels are deep without any noticeable noise or crushing, and highlights stay clean with no blooming. Everything looks sharp and vibrant, with a rich, colorful palette that pops—especially in the costumes, set design, and stunning locations. The lush greens of Peru’s forests are full of texture and detail, making each frame feel alive.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Paddington in Peru is available on Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio presentation. The soundtrack is lively and well-balanced, filling the room without feeling overwhelming. Action-packed scenes use surround sound, pulling you into the world with immersive detail. Ambient sounds—like jungle wildlife or city buzz—add extra texture and help ground each setting. Dialogue stays clear and easy to follow, never getting lost in the mix. And when the low end kicks in, it hits with just the right amount of punch.

Audio Review: 4.5/5 atoms

Special Features

Paddington in Peru hits Blu-ray with the following bonus features on the disc:

“Let’s Prepare For Paddington” Sing Along

Beary Fun Activities Adventure Awaits! Create Your Own Treasure Map Bracelets & Bonds: Make Your Own Friendship Bracelets

Set Tour: The Home for Retired Bears

Set Tour: The Brown’s House

The Making of Paddington in Peru

Features Assessment

This Blu-ray release has a great behind-the-scenes featurette that highlights the impressive set design and costumes. You also get a charming set tour through the Home for Retired Bears and the Browns’ house. And as a fun bonus, Olivia Colman steals a scene with her delightfully silly musical number, Let’s Prepare for Paddington.

Special Features Review: 2.5/5 atoms

Overall, Paddington in Peru is a joyful, heartfelt sequel that carries the spirit of the series beautifully—and this Blu-ray release does it justice. The excellent picture and sound make for a great home viewing experience, and the bonus features add just the right amount of charm and insight. Whether you’re a longtime fan or watching with younger viewers for the first time, it’s a lovely addition to the shelf and an easy one to revisit.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Paddington in Peru is now available in stores on Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment for review purposes.