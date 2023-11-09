Street Food Cinema Brings Back 5th Annual Yuletide Cinemaland Starting with Elf

Street Food Cinema is back with the 5th Annual Yuletide Cinemaland, a ten-day holiday celebration held at the Historic Village at Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles, CA. Produced by TIL Events, cinema lovers can expect holiday films such as Elf, Home Alone, Home Alone 2, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Scrooged, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman Returns, and many more.

The Heritage Square Museum is a vintage village that is the perfect setting for the holiday. The neighborhood will be transformed into an immersive winter wonderland experience featuring twinkling light tunnel, magical snow flurries, live piano sing-alongs, a curated stocking stuffer marketplace, holiday-themed photo ops, outdoor cinema and Santa Claus. Food trucks and sweet treats will be available along with popcorn and hot cocoa. There’s the Tinsel Tavern full bar with specialty cocktails, local craft beer, homemade spiked apple cider and mulled wine for adults.

Pluto TV is presenting for the nights from December 14 to 19. Check out more info, schedule and list of films below for Yuletide Cinemaland 2023:

Titles listed in order of early screening at 6:30pm and late screening at 8:00pm. Tickets are valid for either time. Screenings on the 19th and 20th start at 7:00pm. Doors open at 5:00pm. Guided house tours from 6:00pm to 8:30pm.

Thursday, Dec 14: (Preview Night) Elf

Friday, Dec 15: (Opening Night) Elf; Elf

Saturday, Dec 16: Home Alone 1; Home Alone 2

Sunday, Dec 17: The Muppet Christmas Carol; Scrooged

Monday, Dec 18: (Tim Burton Night) The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman Returns Tuesday, Dec 19: (21+ Night) The Holiday

Wednesday, Dec 20: (Wizard Wednesday) Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone Thursday, Dec 21: TV Shows The Office, Community, Parks and Rec, 30 Rock, Brooklyn Nine Nine

Friday, Dec 22 (21+ Only Night): Die Hard; Krampus

Saturday, Dec 23: Elf; Elf

Location: Heritage Square Museum, 3510 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031 Parking & Ride Share Drop-Off: 3545 Pasadena Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90031 (Metro

– Heritage Square Gold Line Station Parking Lot). No entry allowed via Homer Street.

Ticket Pricing:

Early Bird General Admission (GA): $34.99 per person, Limited quantity. Early Bird Children GA (Ages 6-11): $15.99 per person, Limited quantity. Regular Price General Admission (GA – Adults): $39.99 per person Regular Price Children GA (Age 6-11): $19.99 per person

Children Age 5 & younger: FREE

Group Rate (Groups of 15 or more): $34.99 per person

For group reservations, please email info@tilpr.com.

Parking:

General Admission Parking: $24.99 per car VIP Parking: $34.99 per car

Additional Notes:

Two screening areas with complimentary seating: family-friendly and 21+ outdoor bar.

Outside food is permitted. Outside alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Leashed dogs are welcome to outdoor activities.

Featured image courtesy of Street Food Cinema