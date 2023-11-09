New Emotion Introduced in Inside Out 2 Teaser Trailer

Inside Out 2 is coming to theaters next year, and a new teaser trailer has been released today from Disney and Pixar introducing a new emotion, Anxiety, who will be voiced by Maya Hawke (Stranger Things). She’ll be joining the emotions from the first film including Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust. The teaser trailer gives viewers a taste of the shakeup that’s going to happen inside Riley’s mind.

In addition to the teaser trailer, the poster has been released teasing the new emotions. The original emotions from the first film are feeling anxious as they are standing on top of the new ones, who are ready to be unleashed into the world of Riley’s mind.

About Inside Out 2

The little voices inside Riley’s head know her inside and out—but next summer, everything changes when Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” introduces a new Emotion: Anxiety. According to director Kelsey Mann, the new character promises to stir things up within headquarters. “Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, might be new to the crew, but she’s not really the type to take a back seat,” said Mann. “That makes a lot of sense if you think about it in terms of what goes on inside all our minds.”

Synopsis: Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.

The film is directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

Inside Out 2 releases in theaters in June 2024.