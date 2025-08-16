Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery Returns After 6-Year Hiatus With Haunting Ghost Story

Dacre Montgomery is known for his roles as Billy in Stranger Things and the Red Ranger in Power Rangers. The actor took a hiatus and is back with a new haunting film, Went Up the Hill, starring opposite Vicky Krieps (Old).

“I’ve largely taken the last six years off, and this was exactly the role I wanted,” Montgomery tells Nerd Reactor about his role as Jack in Went Up the Hill. “Not just for me, but for me as an actor to push myself. We shot in the middle of nowhere on a sheep station, kind of going insane. I’m a very intense human being. It’s what I was chasing in terms of my process and my craft as an actor.”

Went Up the Hill tells the story of an estranged son who visits his mother’s funeral. However, her spirit comes back to haunt him and her partner. What makes the film very interesting is the way it captures the spirit using Montgomery and Krieps.

“I have to do this,” Montgomery said. “I’d never heard of a ghost story like this. The director’s vision, the cinematography, the production design – everything was so beautiful. I think this director is going to be the next great Australian auteur. The process of making the film was totally life-changing and really intense, but in the best way.”

About Went Up the Hill

Synopsis: Abandoned as a child, Jack (Dacre Montgomery) travels to remote New Zealand for the funeral of his estranged mother, Elizabeth. There, he meets her widow, Jill (Vicky Krieps), and over the nights that follow, Elizabeth’s spirit begins to possess them in turn. What starts as a search for closure soon unearths deeper wounds. Bound by grief and haunted by what remains, Jack and Jill must break free from Elizabeth’s grasp before she pushes them to the edge.

The film is written and directed by Samuel Van Grinsven

The film stars Dacre Montgomery, Vicky Krieps, and Sarah Peirse.