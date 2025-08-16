Bob Odenkirk, RZA & Colin Hanks Reveal Their ‘Weapons’ for Nobody 2

The cast of Nobody 2 attended the red carpet premiere at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, and it was a night filled with action and comedy. At the film’s premiere, Nerd Reactor challenged the stars to a fun game of “Choose Your Weapon.”

The selection of items included random and regular objects, including a flashlight, a hand mirror, a miniature microphone, a banana, a TV remote, and a deodorant. The actors had to choose which one to use as a weapon for their survival. Joining the game were Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), RZA (Nobody), Colin Hanks (Band of Brothers) and Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix trilogy, John Wick series).

Check out the video below to see the results!

About Nobody 2

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his “job,” Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

The film stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, John Ortiz, RZA, Colin Hanks, with Christopher Lloyd and Sharon Stone.