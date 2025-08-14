Nobody 2 Director Timo Tjahjanto Compares Violence in The Night Comes for Us and New Sequel

Nobody 2 hits theaters this Friday, and attached as the director is Timo Tjahjanto, an Indonesian filmmaker behind the terrifying V/H/S short “Safe Haven” and the brutal action film The Night Comes for Us. Bob Odenkirk is back as Hutch, a family man with a past who just wants a peaceful family vacation. That all changes when he encounters a corrupt sheriff and a deadly criminal organization.

The Night Comes for Us stars Joe Taslim (The Raid, 2021’s Mortal Kombat) as Ito, a criminal with a change of heart who protects a child. Nobody follows Hutch as a former assassin who has turned over a new leaf by living a regular life with his family.

“One thing in common when it comes to The Night Comes for Us and Nobody 2 is I think both explore the theme of flawed masculinity,” Tjahjanto tells Nerd Reactor. “And by that, I mean men tend to solve their problems with fists. Not knowing that that might not be the smartest option for them. And I think there’s a similarity between our protagonist Ito in The Night Comes for Us and Hutch Mansell in this film. They’re both instinctively thinking that violence is the way that is going to solve it. The difference is that The Night Comes for Us definitely explores that violence will only spiral us down to more violence.”

With Nobody 2, the director wanted the film to be lighter than his darker projects.

“Yes, it’s still some hardships in between, but at the same time, you have to feel like there is something hopeful about it,” he said about Nobody 2. “And therefore, automatically, the set pieces become violent and punchy, but at the same time, they’re hopefully not traumatizing. And they can be wacky at times, like getting your finger eaten by a fish, for example. It has to be playful. Again, maybe a lot of that also stems from trying to make the style a bit different from the first film.”

About Nobody 2

Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organization and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Much as he likes the slam-bang action of his “job,” Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids (Gage Munroe, Paisley Cadorath) on a short getaway to Wild Bill’s Majestic Midway and Waterpark, the one and only place where Hutch and his brother Harry (RZA) went on a vacation as kids.

Nobody 2 is an 87North/Eighty Two Films/Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment production, directed by Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes for Us, The Big 4). The screenplay is by returning writer Derek Kolstad (John Wick, Die Hart) and by Aaron Rabin (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), from a story by Derek Kolstad, based on characters created by Derek Kolstad.

The film stars Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, John Ortiz, RZA, Colin Hanks, with Christopher Lloyd and Sharon Stone.