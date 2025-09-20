Persona 3 Reload’s ‘It’s Going Down Now’ Gets a Live-Action Music Video

Persona 3 Reload is a popular reimagined version of the original game with new graphics, updated gameplay, and new English voiceover tracks. Its song, “It’s Going Down Now,” has become a top track for the soundtrack with over 120 million plays on Spotify. Atlus has released the official music video for the song, featuring live-action performances from Lotus Juice, Azumi Takahashi, and the Atlus Sound team’s Toshiki Konishi.

This marks the first-ever officially produced music video for “It’s Going Down Now,” and it mixes live-action footage with in-game visuals and new animations.

The Persona 3 Reload original soundtrack won the Spotify Streaming Category at the 2024 PlayStation Game Music Awards, with the song nominated for the Top Global Hit from Japan award at Music Awards Japan 2025.

Atlus has been successful with its Persona releases, and Persona 3 Reload is no slouch as it sold over 2 million copies worldwide as of July 2025.

A free demo is now available for Persona 3 Reload on the Nintendo Switch 2, with the full version being released on October 23, 2025. It’s currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Persona5: The Phantom X

In Persona5: The Phantom X news, Motoha Arai, aka Closer, is getting a summer swimsuit in the form of a new 5-star character. It will be available soon, according to its account on X (formerly Twitter).

Persona5: The Phantom X is the free-to-play gacha JRPG that is set in the world of Persona 5. It features fan-favorite and new characters including Joker, Ann, and Makoto. It’s currently available on Steam, Android and iOS.