Stay Trailer: Megalyn Echikunwoke and Mo McRae Face Supernatural Terror in Huluween Thriller

Hulu has released the trailer for Stay, a supernatural thriller starring Megalyn Echikunwoke (That ’70s Show, CSI: Miami) and Mo McRae (Sons of Anarchy, The First Purge). It follows a married couple dealing with a separation; however, they’ll have to put that on hold as supernatural forces invade their home. The film leads the annual Huluween programming on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on October 8th. It will also be featured at the New Orleans Film Festival on October 25th.

Synopsis: Stay follows Kiara, a PhD author of African spirituality, and Miles, a former MMA fighter, facing the end of their once beautiful marriage. As it appears matters can’t get any worse in their lives, they begin to encounter soul-shaking supernatural forces and go from fighting one another to fighting for their lives. The key to survival lies within their ability to conquer their darkest moments with courage and love.

The film is written and directed by Jas Summers. It is produced by Jared Hoffman p.g.a, Lex Scott Davis, Garrett Thompson, and Mo McRae p.g.a. The production is by Andscape, a Black content studio highlighting the depth of Black identity via sports and culture.