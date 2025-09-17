Gen V Cast Teases Season 2 Chaos at Red Carpet Premiere

Gen V Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, September 17, on Prime Video. After the events of the first season, the superpowered gang is back to unveil the dark side of their school, Godolkin University. The cast and crew appeared at the Los Angeles red carpet premiere, including Jaz Sinclair (Marie Moreau), Lizze Broadway (Emma Meyer), London Thor (Jordan Li), Derek Luh (Jordan Li), Hamish Linklater (Dean Cipher) and more.

The Boys spinoff series is known for its irreverent humor and bloody action. Season 2 continues that tradition and follows the Godolkin students as they deal with a new dean, Cypher, and with each other.

Broadway portrays Emma, a superhero with the power of shrinking and growing. This season, she is practicing how to use her powers at will.

“I mean, our show is so unhinged,” Broadway tells Nerd Reactor. “Like when you think you know The Boys universe, surprise! And I will leave you with a ‘pew pew, pew pew pew pew pew.’ That’s all I will say.”

Thor and Luh portray Jordan Li, who can change gender, with the male version having super strength and durability, and the female version having superhuman agility and shooting energy blasts.

“Oh my gosh, this season is going to be crazy,” Thor said about the second season. “There’s so much more action. The stakes are raised. The relationships are so much bigger and deeper, and it’s a lot of fun. It’s also really funny.”

Marie, portrayed by Sinclair, has the power to manipulate blood, making her one of the most powerful Supers in The Boys universe. She is on the run but ultimately decides to go back to Godolkin University to help out Emma and Jordan.

“Yeah, we definitely have more enemies in season two for sure,” Sinclair said. “And just the journey of Marie’s powers of realizing all the things she can do and what to do with that. And she’s always got a certain amount of clumsiness that I love.”

About Gen V Season 2

Synopsis: In the second season of Gen V, the acclaimed spinoff series set in the Emmy Award-winning world of The Boys, school is back in session. As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.

Season Two stars Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau, Lizze Broadway as Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor as Jordan Li, Derek Luh as Jordan Li, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Hamish Linklater as Dean Cipher.

Michele Fazekas serves as showrunner and executive producer. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Ori Marmur, Thomas Schnauz, Steve Boyum, and Brant Engelstein also serve as executive producers. Loreli Alanís, Gabriel Garcia, and Jessica Chou are co-executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film.