HIM Review – A Chilling Experiment in Sports and Horror That Doesn’t Fully Score

Sports movies usually inspire hope, triumph, or redemption. From underdog comebacks to emotional championship victories, the genre leans heavily on uplifting arcs. But Justin Tipping’s HIM takes an entirely different route, venturing into territory rarely explored on screen: a horror-tinged sports film. It’s not often that athletics collide with unsettling dread. While HIM doesn’t quite reinvent horror, it does stand out as a rare attempt to examine the dark side of sports through a creepy, metaphor-driven lens.

HIM arrives with the promise of unsettling horror. Still, it delivers something more complicated: a visually striking, metaphor-heavy cautionary tale about the darker side of sports. It’s not scary in the traditional sense, nor does it ever feel like a full-on thriller. Instead, the film thrives on a creeping unease that lingers throughout, more chilling in tone than outright frights.

From the opening shots, it’s clear that cinematography is the star of the show. The way light and shadow are used to capture both intimacy and dread is nothing short of mesmerizing. Tipping and his team frame every moment with intention, creating visuals that feel as haunting as they are beautiful.

But what truly keeps HIM compelling are the performances, especially from Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers. Wayans, famous for comedies like Scary Movie and White Chicks, proves he’s also capable of being a dramatic actor. His performance is wickedly creepy, slipping between charm and menace with the ease of flipping a switch. On the other hand, Withers gives a grounded and intense performance that balances Wayans’ unsettling energy. Together, they elevate the material into something more emotionally gripping than the script itself provides.

HIM shines with gorgeous cinematography and phenomenal performances from Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers, but its relentless metaphor-heavy approach keeps it from reaching its full potential.

Unfortunately, that script leans so heavily into metaphor that it often suffocates the story. HIM is less a narrative than a constant, unrelenting commentary on the toxic underbelly of sports culture. The message is hammered home in scene after scene — sometimes so blatantly it feels like a lecture rather than a film. While the intention is admirable, the execution leaves little room for nuance or character growth. Instead of weaving its themes naturally into the plot, the movie practically waves a neon sign at the audience, reminding us of its message.

The result is a divisive experience. Some viewers will find the heavy-handed symbolism bold and thought-provoking. In contrast, others will feel alienated by how much it overshadows the storytelling. By the end, you may walk away more impressed by the performances and imagery than emotionally invested in the characters’ fates.

Overall, HIM is a film that looks fantastic and features standout performances, but can’t quite escape the weight of its own messaging. It’s creepy and stylish, yes, but also frustrating in its lack of restraint. For general audiences, it’s worth a watch — just know that you’ll be getting less of a horror story and more of a visual essay.

Rating: 3/5 atoms

HIM hits theaters on September 19th.