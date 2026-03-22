Stargate Models from Master Replicas Bring Ra’s Pyramid and Destiny Gate to Life

Stargate is a beloved sci-fi franchise that started with Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film starring Kurt Russell (Escape from New York) and James Spader (Avengers: Age of Ultron). The action-adventure film follows a historical expert and a military unit traveling through space via the Stargate. For fans of the film and series, Master Replicas sells detailed miniature models that range from the Stargate to the Ra’s Pyramid.

Stargate Universe’s Stargate Model

The miniature replica is of the gate that was found on the Destiny, a large ancient ship, in Stargate Universe. The gate is older than those found in the Milky Way Galaxy. The replica’s glyphs light up, with the address for Earth. It measures 9.25 inches across and is made of polystone. The item was based on the digital model supplied by MGM.

It retails for $59.99 and is available at MovieReplicas.com.

Stargate The Movie: Ra’s Pyramid Premium Model

Ra was the main antagonist in the Stargate film, and his base of operation was a ship shaped like a giant pyramid. The replica is 12 inches long and over 8 inches tall and was sculpted by Ed Giddings. It retails for $125 and is available via MasterReplicas.com.

F-302 Fighter Interceptor

Earth’s first fighter designed to operate in space was developed using alien technology. The ship includes railguns and guided missiles, with a hyperdrive for interstellar travel.

The model is 4 inches long and 8 inches wide. It retails for $64.99 at MasterReplicas.com.

Daedalus BC-304 Battle Cruiser

The ship is Earth’s second-generation capital ship. The model is available for pre-order here.

Master Replicas features products from other franchises, including The Matrix, Star Trek, Doctor Who, Battlestar Galactica, Fallout, Foundation, The Expanse, The Lord of the Rings, Dune, and more.

About Stargate the Movie

The film was written by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich and directed by Roland Emmerich (Independence Day). It stars Kurt Russell, James Spader, Jaye Davidson, and Viveca Lindfors. It was released in theaters on October 28, 1994.