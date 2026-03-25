Sung Kang Opens Up About ’31 Years of Hopelessness’ and Finding Purpose with Drifter

Sung Kang, known for playing Han Lue in the Fast and the Furious franchise, has been busy working on his new movie, Drifter. The actor is wearing many hats in the independent racing film as the writer and director. Additionally, he has partnered with Forza Horizon 6 to give gamers a chance to win a curated Japanese adventure.

Drifter follows Kang as a racetrack janitor who is given a chance to compete at a pro drifting event.

“Drifter has completely redefined me as an artist, and actually as a person,” Kang tells Nerd Reactor. “I don’t think people really listen to me when I say this, or maybe they can’t hear what I’m saying, that the past 31 years as an actor, I felt hopeless. It’s like the worst version of myself wakes up – anxiety-ridden, insecure, and without purpose. Like, ‘Why am I here? To be an actor for what? Why am I doing that,’ right?”

With Kang as the writer and director, he feels like a shepherd and is reinvigorated to work on a project that’s from the heart.

“Every day I wake up with purpose,” the filmmaker said. “The best version of me wakes up to go attack the world and go, ‘I need to share this story, this ethos, this purpose behind this movie,’ right? And I have to be the best version of myself.”

Forza Horizon 6 is coming to Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam on May 19, 2026. With the sweepstakes, the lucky winner will get to cruise in a JDM car at night, have a drifting masterclass with drift icons, a museum tour, a Tokyo Drift location tour, a walk and snack tour with Sung Kang, go head-to-head with a Sumo, and an exclusive advance screening of Drifter.

“It is beautiful when you get to go to a car meet, and you have people from all over the world, all walks of life, because of one shared passion,” Kang said. “We leave everything else at the door, right? And we become brothers and sisters, uncles and aunties, mentors and mentees. And that’s what [Forza] Horizon 6 is. Their ethos is to build this community throughout the world. And I was like, ‘That’s something that I can campaign for from here.’ It just worked out.”

About Drifter

Synopsis: In a forgotten desert town, a solitary racetrack janitor with a gift for drifting is haunted by his tragic past. Given a single chance to compete at a pro drifting event, he discovers his raw talent is useless without the one thing he’s always avoided: connection with others. Under a hardened mentor, he must learn to trust his found family and transform his untamed, lonely art into a dangerous dance of partnership, or be consumed and controlled by the past he’s desperate to escape.

The film is coming out in 2026.

For more info, visit https://www.driftermovie.com.