Arcane Season 2’s ‘What Have They Done to Us’ Remix Adds Melancholic Vocals from Sasha Alex Sloan

Arcane fans may be sad about the Riot Games and Netflix animated series being over, but there’s still new content being released to keep the community happy. Today, Riot Games and Virgin Music Group have released the remixed version of “What Have They Done to Us” by Mako and Grey from the Arcane Season 2 Soundtrack. The song features melancholic vocals from Sasha Alex Sloan.

The remix adds a new layer to the emotional track that played a big part in the story between Jinx, Vi and Vander/Warwick. “He’s your dad, too” was such a touching line, and there was a glimmer of hope that Powder was back.

“I’m a huge fan of the show, and when I got presented with the opportunity, I was SO excited! I’ve been patiently waiting for this to come out, and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing project. I hope people enjoy my small part in this incredible show,” Sasha Alex Sloan said in a statement.

“Sasha’s vocals add a new layer of depth to ‘What Have They Done To Us,’ and we were thrilled to be able to partner with her on this enhanced version of the track,” said Alex “Mako” Seaver, Executive Music Producer for Arcane season 2. “We’re so grateful that the soundtrack has resonated strongly with fans, and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new features on our upcoming deluxe album this spring. Stay tuned!”

The remix is available on Spotify, YouTube, and other streaming services. For the list of streaming services, visit https://arcane.lnk.to/whathavetheydonetous.

A deluxe extended version of the soundtrack will be released in Spring 2025, featuring Sasha’s version and other remixes.

Riot Games’ music division has been stellar, and it’s no surprise to see that the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack has received over 1.1 billion global streams since its full release on November 23, 2024. It has reached the #2 spot on the Billboard Global 200 Soundtracks chart, beating out the likes of Moana, Moana 2 and Mufasa soundtracks.