Ghost of Yōtei Is Headed to Alamo Drafthouse Theaters with Exclusive Popcorn Bucket

Ghost of Tsushima is a PlayStation video game that makes you feel like a samurai thanks to the visceral combat and the beautiful Japanese setting. It received high scores on Metacritic from critics and users, and as of September 2024, the game has sold over 13 million units. It was inevitable that a sequel would be made, and Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sucker Punch Productions are preparing for the PlayStation 5 release of Ghost of Yōtei this year in October.

To celebrate the game, Sony Interactive Entertainment has partnered with Alamo Drafthouse for the Ghost of Yōtei popcorn bucket. You’re probably thinking, “Why is the theater chain selling video game collectibles?” Well, Alamo Drafthouse has a love for old-school cinema, and the Ghost of series is inspired by samurai films. As a result, select Alamo Drafthouse theaters will be showing 5 classic samurai films.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, the Alamo Drafthouse in Downtown LA is participating. For tickets, visit https://drafthouse.com/movies/way-of-the-samurai. The event will run from August 2nd through September 4th at select Alamo Drafthouse theaters.

The Classic Samurai Films

The films include Lady Snowblood, Lone Wolf and Cub: Sword of Vengeance, The Tale of Zatoichi, 13 Assassins and Ran.

Check out the synopsis of the films below:

LADY SNOWBLOOD (1973, dir. Toshiya Fujita) – A blood-soaked tale of revenge that influenced KILL BILL and countless others.

LONE WOLF AND CUB: SWORD OF VENGEANCE (1972, dir. Kenji Misumi) – A brutal, beautiful saga of a disgraced samurai and his infant son on a path of vengeance.

THE TALE OF ZATOICHI (1962, dir. Kenji Misumi) – The first installment of the legendary blind swordsman series.

13 ASSASSINS (2011, dir. Takashi Miike) – A modern epic of strategy and sacrifice that redefined large-scale action.

RAN (1985, dir. Akira Kurosawa) – The master’s sweeping tragedy of power, madness, and betrayal.

Custom Menu

In addition to the exclusive popcorn bucket, there will be a custom menu that includes appetizers, desserts, and cocktails to match the themes of the films.

Togarishai Shishito Peppers – Roasted shishitos, sesame togarashi crunch, yuzu aioli.

Samurai Slice Pizza – Grilled chicken, pineapple, bacon, red onion, marinara and mozzarella topped with Truffle Parmesan and fresh basil on a thin crust.

Mango Matcha Shake – A creamy fusion of mango, strawberry, and matcha topped with whipped cream.

Midori & Rye – Rittenhouse Rye, Midori, basil honey syrup, lemon.

Yuzu Gin Spritz – Uncle Val’s Gin, Monin Yuzu Purée, ginger beer, lime.

Courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment / Alamo Drafthouse

The exclusive Ghost of Yōtei popcorn bucket is a 100-ounce container modeled after a traditional Japanese rice basket. The bucket is available for pre-sale starting July 17th at AlamoMart.com and can also be purchased at participating theaters beginning August 2nd.

About Ghost of Yōtei

Ghost of Yōtei will be available for PlayStation 5 on October 2, 2025.

Synopsis: Set 300 years after the critically acclaimed Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yōtei is a standalone experience set in 1600s rural Japan. The story follows a haunted, lone mercenary named Atsu. Thirsty for revenge, she travels through the beautiful, rugged landscapes of northern Japan, hunting those who killed her family many years earlier.

Sixteen years after her family’s death, Atsu’s quest across Ezo brings her to unexplored lands in search of a gang of six outlaws, but she finds much more than vengeance. Throughout her journey, Atsu will discover unlikely allies, and greater bonds than she could have imagined.