South Korean Crime Thriller ‘Nine Puzzles’ Gets a Trailer

Hulu has released the trailer for Nine Puzzles, a South Korean crime thriller from director Yoon Jongbin. The first six episodes releasing on May 21st. It will be available in the U.S. on Hulu and globally on Disney+. Three more episodes will debut on May 28, with the final two episodes releasing on June 4th.

Synopsis: Nine Puzzles follows Yoon Ena, a high school student who discovers the body of her murdered uncle next to a single puzzle piece. Uncertain of how she got to the scene of the crime and unable to answer any of the police’s questions, Ena quickly becomes the police’s prime suspect. A decade later, Ena, now a criminal profiler, will once again find herself caught in the middle of a series of murders, with each victim linked to a puzzle piece like the one from the night of her uncle’s murder.

The series stars Kim Dami, Son Sukku, Kim Sungkyun, and Hyun Bongsik.

Nine Puzzles is directed by Yoon Jongbin and written by Lee Eunmi.