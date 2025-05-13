Here’s a Sneak Peek of the G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes Video Game

One of the most popular characters in G.I. Joe is Snake Eyes, who was portrayed by Ray Park and Henry Golding in the films. Next up, fans will be treated with the Snake Eyes video game by Atomic Arcade.

The studio was able to give an update to the game along with a sneak peek of the Snake Eyes character model rendered in-engine.

“We are hard at work on our game centered on Snake Eyes, the legendary ninja/commando from G.I. Joe, and we wanted to share a glimpse of the awesome work our team is doing,” Atomic Arcade said via X (Formerly Twitter). “Here is a peek at our Snake Eyes character model rendered in-engine.”

GI Joe Snake Eyes Video Game by Atomic Arcade

Wizards of the Coast, a division of Hasbro, has a network of first-party developers including Atomic Arcade, Archetype Entertainment, Invoke Studios, and Skeleton Key.