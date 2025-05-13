First Look at Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir in Upcoming Series

Amazon 2025 Upfront was filled with big announcements including Fallout getting renewed for a third season before the release of the second season. Fans of the world of Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse were in for a treat with a first look and teaser of the live-action series, Spider-Noir, with Nicolas Cage reprising his role as the private investigator.

The first-look image released by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios features Cage as the titular hero. The teaser and the image focus on the black and white aesthetic, but the series will also be available in color.

Spider-Noir will premiere in 2026.

Synopsis: Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

The series stars Nicolas Cage, Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston. Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video.

Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) is attached as the director and executive producer of the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse films. Lord and Miller are executive producers under Lord Miller Productions along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal will also serve as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures.