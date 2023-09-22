Sonic the Hedgehog Concert Experience Coming to Los Angeles Next Week

Sonic the Hedgehog is one of the most popular video game characters of all time. The character had many video game iterations and two successful live-action films, with the first one grossing over $319 million at the global box office and the second one over $405 million. A third film is in the works with an expected release in 2024. Sonic fans have it good right now.

Next week, fans of the music of Sonic the Hedgehog are in for a treat if they’re in the Los Angeles area. The World Tour of Sonic Symphony, an immersive, in-person concert experience, will have two shows at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, CA, on Saturday, September 30 (a matinee at 3:30 p.m. and an 8 p.m. show).

The concert experience will feature music from the Sonic franchise spanning over three decades, with genres ranging from 8-bit and 16-but tunes to rock and EDM. The live performance includes a symphony orchestra and rock band, and it will be enhanced with Sonic moments shown on the big screen. Brand new musical arrangements include an arrangement made by Tee Lopes, the composer of Sonic Mania.

For tickets, you can visit the official Sonic Symphony website.

The World Tour of Sonic Symphony debuted at the Barbican Hall in London on September 16, 2023. The tour followed the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and Brazil Game Show 2022 performances.

Here’s the list of the upcoming and past shows from the World Tour of Sonic Symphony:

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (3:30pm show)

Sept 30, 2023: Los Angeles, Dolby Theatre (8:00pm show)

Oct 14, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 15, 2023: São Paulo, Brasil Game Show

Oct 21, 2023: Boston, Emerson Colonial Theatre

Oct 28, 2023: Chicago, Auditorium Theatre

Nov 17, 2023: Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Dec 15, 2023: San Antonio, Majestic Theatre

Dec 29, 2023: Atlanta, Cobb Energy P.A.C.

Jan 05, 2024: Seattle, Paramount Theatre

Jan 06, 2024: San Francisco, Davies Symphony Hall

Jan 20, 2024: Washington DC, Warner Theater

Jan 27, 2024: Kansas City, Kansas City Music Hall

Feb 11, 2024: Tokyo, LINE CUBE SHIBUYA

Feb 17, 2024: Toronto, Meridian Hall

Mar 24, 2024: Montreal, Wilfrid-Pelletier Theater

Mar 29, 2024: Portland, Schnitzer Auditorium

Apr 6th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Apr 7th, 2024: Milwaukee, Bradley Symphony Center

Previous dates

Sept 16, 2023: London, Barbican Hall

Sept 22, 2023: Paris, Le Grand Rex

Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by SEGA and soundtrec, and it is presented by MGP Live.