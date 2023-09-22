Tales of the Shire Is an Upcoming Cozy The Lord of the Rings Game

It’s September 22nd, and that means it’s Hobbit Day. In the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, this is a very special day for Bilbo and Frodo Baggins, since it’s both of their birthdays. Wētā Workshop and Private Division have taken note, and they have released a teaser trailer for their upcoming cozy The Lord of the Rings game, Tales of the Shire, set in the world of Middle-earth.

The teaser trailer is very light on details, but we do see a woman illustrating a female Hobbit inside a sketchbook. Her table is filled with art tools and a pair of headphones.

Not much else is known about the game, but Wētā Workshop and Private Division will have more details next year in 2024.

Inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books, the video game will be available in 2024 on console and PC.