Idris Elba Featured in Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Trailer

CD Projekt Red has been busy updating Cyberpunk 2077, and it has been improved upon compared to its initial release which was met with backlash. Soon, new and old fans will get to return to Night City with the expansion, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, which features actor Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok, The Suicide Squad) as secret agent Solomon Red. Today, a live-action trailer has been released with Elba talking to the viewers and giving us the lowdown on the dangers of Night City.

Elba discusses how to survive the dangerous world of Night City, the megalopolis filled with criminals, corrupt politicians, and arms dealers. The trailer is a mix of live-action footage and gameplay clips, and we see Elba transition from his live-action look to the video game look. It also features a song performed by Elba, which players will get to listen to on Darstar Radio, a new radio station that was added in the free Update 2.0.

The live-action trailer “All In” was directed by Mike Diva, whose credits include Run the Jewels’ “No Save Point” music video in collaboration with Cyberpunk 2077. He also directed projects for Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, and Saturday Night Live’s “HBO Mario Kart Trailer.” He’s no stranger to the world of video games, having created fun videos like “Mortal Kombat’s Scorpion vs. Noob Saibot,” “Fallout 4 vs. Star Wars: Battlefront,” and more.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and GeForce Now on September 26, 2023.