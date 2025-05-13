Elodie Yung on Whether Elektra Will Return in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is getting a big bump today with reports of Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones and Matthew Lillard confirming that he’ll be in the new season in a minor role. With the first season of Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+, fans got to see the return of Charlie Cox as Daredevil, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and Jon Bernthal as the Punisher.

One of the most important characters in Matt Murdock’s life is Elektra, and in Netflix’s Daredevil Season 2, she was portrayed by Elodie Yung. Will the actor be reprising her role in the upcoming season of Daredevil: Born Again?

“It’s so interesting and all the fans are reaching out,” Yung tells Nerd Reactor about whether she’ll return as Elektra in an interview timed to the current season of her series, Cleaning Lady. “My answer is: I would of course! I would love to go back. She’s such an interesting, crazy character. Who wouldn’t want to do this again?”

“But I don’t have any scoop to tell you,” she explained. “I don’t have any breaking news right now. I keep saying to everyone that I’m back. I guess this is manifestation. I’m like, ‘Yes, of course I’m back in their next season, but I don’t know. I would love to.”

Yung can be seen currently as the titular character in The Cleaning Lady, a crime series that is now in its fourth season. She portrays Thony De La Rosa, an immigrant and a former surgeon who is currently working and living in Las Vegas. She’ll do whatever it takes to help her son with his medical treatments, even if that means working with a criminal organization.

“[The Cleaning Lady] keeps you on the edge of your seat, always,” Yung said. “I love how this season, there’s a shift in her personality. You can throw as many things at her and now she’s going to have different approaches to different tactics. And this is the shift really. The season prior to that, she was more reactive to things because it wasn’t her world – the cartel, the mob, this underground dark world with violence. She’s learned the codes this season. I feel like she’s smarter. I feel that she’s reclaiming her identity and her power, but still has to deal with a lot.”

The Cleaning Lady is currently airing new episodes on Tuesdays 8/7c on Fox.