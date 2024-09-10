SM’s K-Pop Virtual Artist, nævis, Debuts with ‘Done’ MV

There have been notable virtual artists including Hatsune Miku and APOKI that have captivated listeners worldwide with the inventiveness of their creators and the potential for them to live on forever. SM Entertainment has been teasing their recent virtual artist, nævis, who made her music debut in Aespa’s “Welcome To MY World.” Today, she debuted her first single, “Done,” where she dances and walks through the beautiful city streets at night as her many different avatars.

The new song is now available to stream on Spotify along with the new music video.

nævis is an AI system that has entered our world. SM Entertainment plans to have her expand beyond music including webtoons, games, merchandise and brand collaborations as they utilize AI voice technology and generative AI-produced content. So far, she has collaborated with Korean mobile network operator LG U+’ generative AI ixi-Gen.

This past June, nævis appeared at the Seoul leg of “2024 aespa LIVE Tour – SYNK : PARALLEL LINE” with a solo performance.

“The Birth of nævis” video is very much inspired by the Terminator franchise where Arnold Schwarzenegger as the T-800 is transported back into the past naked. We see nævis transported into the real world with a bubble surrounding her body.