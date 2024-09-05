Nat Geo Brings Hexadome Experience and OceanXplorers to D23

This year D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event brought a lot of announcements and reveals for Disney’s upcoming films and series including The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, Agatha All Along, Daredevil: Born Again, and more. Disney had other offerings from National Geographic including the new series, OceanXplorers, and an immersive Hexadome Experience inside the exhibit halls.

OceanXplorers

OceanXplorers is a new National Geographic mini-series following the crew and a research vessel focused on exploring 80% of Earth’s uncharted oceans. The six-episode series is executive produced and narrated by James Cameron and premiered on August 18, 2024.

“My true passion lies in deep ocean science and in exploration,” Cameron tells National Geographic. “In ‘OceanXplorers,’ we take viewers on an unparalleled ocean science adventure, introducing them to a group of principled, passionate people on a sometimes dangerous mission of ocean discovery in real time. We present the stakes, and firsts, and tell a visually spectacular and dramatic story – a story that inspires the next generation of explorers and adventurers committed to protecting and preserving our oceans.”

The ship has two submersibles, a helicopter, marine science labs and a media studio.

“Realm of the Humpbacks” premieres Aug. 18 at 9/8c

“Giants of the Deep” premieres Aug. 18 at 10/9c

“Jurassic Shark” premieres Aug. 25 at 9/8c

“Hammerhead Highway” premieres Aug. 25 at 10/9c

“Kingdom of the Polar Bear” premieres Sept. 1 at 9/8c

“Ice Giants” premieres Sept. 1 at 10/9c

Episodes of OceanXplorers are available on Disney+ and Hulu.

The Hexadome Experience

The Hexadome Experience is an activation from National Geographic during D23 featuring giant screens surrounding guests in the shape of a hexagon. The short video presentation features over 25 different series, films and documentaries from National Geographic, showing off the beauty of our world. The ISM Hexadome included 52 speakers and 6 screens, immersing attendees with over 500 spatial audio channels and clips.

Credit: Little Cinema

National Graphic collaborated with Little Cinema on the project with Sam Gill and Luke Neher as directors. The experience featured series like Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory, Free Solo, JANE, Queens, A Real Bugs Life, Welcome to Earth and more.