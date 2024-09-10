Transformers One’s Chris Hemsworth, Keegan-Michael Key, Brian Tyree Henry Featured in Fun Stop Motion Video

Transformers One tells the origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron when they were once friends, with Chris Hemsworth as the voice of pre-Optimus Prime and Brian Tyree Henry as pre-Megatron. Joining them are Keegan-Michael Key as pre-Bumblebee and Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1. Today, Paramount Pictures has released a fun video featuring live-action and stop-motion with the voice cast and football players Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel and “Megatron” himself, Calvin Johnson.

About Transformers One

Synopsis: Transformers One is the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The voice cast also includes Steve Buscemi, Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Zev Foreman, Olivier Dumont, Bradley J. Fischer, B.J. Farmer, and Matt Quigg. The producers are Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a., Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay Mark Vahradian, p.g.a., and Aaron Dem, p.g.a.

The film is directed by Josh Cooley and written by Eric Pearson and Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari from a story by Andrew Barrer & Gabriel Ferrari.

Transformers One rolls out into theaters on September 20, 2024.