Sinners and 28 Days Later Headed to Street Food Cinema

Street Food Cinema is celebrating Halloween early with the 2nd annual Boo-ze, Bites & Frights: Half-O-Ween, an immersive halfway to Halloween experience. The two-night experience begins on Friday, May 1, with Sinners, and continues on the second night at the Heritage Square Museum with 28 Days Later.

The 21+ festivities will include cocktails, spooky attractions, and, of course, outdoor screenings of the two horror films. Photo ops and food trucks will be available.

New attractions this year include the “Oddities Bazaar,” a collection of activities such as tarot card readings, aura photography, enchanted energy candle-making, and more. The Mystic Museum is having a “Spookeasy” takeover, where guests can get a sneak peek of the upcoming May exhibit featuring a Sinners-themed photo op.

Guests will get to walk through the haunting village with creatures stalking the area, jump scares, and more.

If you show up earlier, before dusk, for a guided tour of the Victorian homes at Heritage Square Museum.

Costumes are welcome, and there are prizes for the best dress.

Parking is limited, and general admission parking is available at the Metro Gold Line Heritage Square Station, with additional street parking nearby.

Doors are open at 5:30 pm, with the Victorian Home Tours running from 6:00 pm – 8:30 pm. The witching hour and nightly film screening begin at 8:00 pm.

MOVIE SCHEDULE:

Friday, May 1 – SINNERS

Saturday, May 2 – 28 DAYS LATER

TICKETS:

Tickets on sale now at streetfoodcinema.com. Events are 21+ only.

Online – General Admission – $30

Door – General Admission – $40

Parking – General Admission $25

Parking – VIP $35