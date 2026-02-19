Jay McCarrol on Scoring Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie ‘In One Day’

Fans of Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie will get to stream the album by Lakeshore Records on Friday, February 20th. The score, composed by co-star Jay McCarrol, draws inspiration from movies like Back to the Future.

Now in theaters, the film is a guerrilla-style comedy in the vein of Jackass and Borat, following two friends trying to perform at Toronto’s Rivoli. What makes this film different from the others is that it makes the main duo, Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, the butt of the joke, not the other people involved. The film gives a nod to Back to the Future, in which the two friends time-travel back to 2008 via their RV.

McCarrol joked in a statement about the film’s music: “I did this entire score end to end in one day.”

Listen to the track, “One Last Plan,” below ahead of the album’s release tomorrow.

Check out the film’s track list:

Goodbye, Matt Musta Gone Through a Wormhole Real Goths About to Make a Big Mistake Where’s Jay? We, Too, Are Chinese My Old Friend, Matt Famous Jay Breaking News Kind of Hard to Explain Without Any of the Drama Man on CN Tower One Last Plan

You can pre-save the album here.

The film was released in theaters on February 13th and has grossed $1.4 million so far, with a per-screen average of $4,001. The film has been well-received by critics and audiences, with a 97% score for critics and a 96% audience score.