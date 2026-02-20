HYPNOSISMIC: Division Rap Battle Review – The Interactive Anime Movie That Gets Audiences Involved

I went into the HYPNOSISMIC – Division Rap Battle movie armed only with the knowledge that there would be an interactive element and that I didn’t need to be familiar with the anime series to enjoy it.

Spoiler alert: I enjoyed it. The movie was fun, musically catchy, comical, and animated beautifully. Definitely a new kind of movie night. I immediately thought of the “choose-your-own-adventure” books I loved as a kid, brought onto the big screen.

So if you’re interested in not just watching a movie, but participating in one, HYPNOSISMIC, Japan’s first fully interactive theatrical film, lets the audience vote in real time using their smartphones to guide the story. There are 48 paths, 7 different endings, and 25 songs. Tickets are now available, as the movie releases exclusively at select Regal locations on February 27.

For Both HYPNOSISMIC Fans and Newcomers

For fans already familiar with the franchise, you’ll be happy to see the returning rap groups battle it out, but the story is structured for newcomers to enjoy as well. Anime Expo attendees last year got the first taste of interactivity when a portion of the movie was screened at the largest anime convention in the U.S. and North America.

HYPNOSISMIC – Division Rap Battle takes place in a world where WORDS have replaced weapons, and the rise of the Hypnosis Mic has ended armed conflict, allowing disputes to be settled through rap battles rather than violence. Now in the third year of the H. Era, the nation’s top rap divisions from across Japan face off in the Final Division Rap Battle, where rival crews compete for power, pride, and the future itself in the ultimate lyrical showdown.

Rap Groups:

IKEBUKURO’s Buster Bros!!!

YOKOHAMA’s Mad Trigger Crew

SHIBUYA’s Fling Posse

SHINJUKU’s Matenro

OSAKA’s Dotsuitare-Hompo

NAGOYA’s Bad Ass Temple

With high-energy performances, team loyalty, smack talk, fun competition scenes, and audience participation, the moviegoer will immediately know whether their team advances to the next round.

How the Interactive System Works

With real-time audience voting, you’ll directly affect the rap battle outcomes and story progression, making every movie screening a unique experience.

Voting is done through the CtrlMovie app, which you should download in advance. You’ll scan the QR code that appears on the screen before the movie starts, and you’ll be ready to vote!

After each energetic rap battle, you’ll be prompted to vote, and you’ll have about 10 seconds to lock it in. The winner is announced after heartbeat sound effects, as you’re in suspense alongside the rap groups, anxious to know who won. Once the winner is announced, you’ll experience the adrenaline rush of live feedback from your theater group.

This Letterboxd review from Starfrooot summed up my feelings about my particular showing, though: “I voted for my guys, and the whole theater let me down. #FlingPosse”

My favorite group FlingPosse, didn’t make it to the final stage

HYPNOSISMIC – Division Rap Battle. Courtesy of GKIDS.

The Choose Your Own Adventure Film Designed for Repeat Viewings

With 48 paths and 7 different endings, the movie is built for and encourages viewers to come back again and again. Even the CtrlMovie app saves your progress and offers 60 achievements to unlock. My one viewing unlocked 6.

There’s a lot going on screen that you can’t take in the first time, and I found my eyes darting between reading the speedy lyrics and absorbing in the crazy battles. Maybe I’ll watch another screening to redeem my group, FlingPosse. When the movie was released in Japan, more than 30% of moviegoers returned to theaters to experience different story lines.

GKIDS Bringing Innovation to Select U.S. Regal Theaters

It’s no surprise that GKIDS, the producer and distributor of award-winning feature animation for both adult and family audiences, including The Secret of Kells, Mirai, Wolfwalkers, The Boy and the Heron, and much more, is responsible for bringing the first interactive film to U.S. audiences by teaming up with select Regal cinemas.

This “gamified” theatrical format could shape how studios reimagine audience engagement and storytelling, giving everyone a chance to play an active, fun role in a unique experience.

Buy your HYPNOSISMIC – Division Rap Battle tickets online now for the limited one-day release on February 27 at participating Regal locations and “feel the beat!”