Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

When I reviewed Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in December, I said the film was “a fun and entertaining ride for audiences of all ages and easily the best installment in the franchise.” Upon watching it again, my thoughts on the film remain the same. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 continues to take things to the next level with the long-awaited live-action debut of Shadow the Hedgehog—and it delivers.

The film centers on Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails as they face their most formidable rival, Shadow. A product of a tragic past and incredible power, Shadow challenges the trio in ways no villain has before. The story taps into themes of identity, redemption, and chosen family—all while keeping the energy high with fast-paced, anime-inspired action. Think Dragon Ball power-ups and giant mechs straight out of Gundam.

Director Jeff Fowler once again understands the assignment. He focuses on the core characters, letting Sonic and his friends shine. In contrast, human characters like Tom and Maddie step into the background. The returning voice cast—Ben Schwartz, Idris Elba, and Colleen O’Shaughnessey—continue to impress, while Jim Carrey is back in full chaotic force as Robotnik. But Keanu Reeves as Shadow steals the show, blending stoicism and vulnerability to significant effect.

Visually, the film is a knockout. The CGI is sleek and expressive, and the action sequences are some of the best in the series. While the pacing occasionally stumbles—jumping from high-octane battles to slower exposition—the story and character work keep things engaging.

Overall, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the franchise’s best entry yet. It’s a fun, heartfelt, and action-packed ride that stays true to its roots while pushing the series forward. Fans old and new will find plenty to enjoy here.

Movie Review: 4/5 atoms

Video

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in a native 4K, HEVC / H.265, Dolby Vision/HDR10 presentation with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The video presentation is impressive across the board, delivering a sharp, polished image that remains consistent from start to finish. The Dolby Vision HDR truly elevates the experience, enhancing the film’s vibrant color palette while maintaining rich black levels and excellent contrast. Fine detail is exceptional—everything from Sonic’s textured fur and high-speed animations to the human characters and environments is rendered with clarity and precision.

Video Review: 5/5 atoms

Audio

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is available on Ultra HD Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos or a 7.1 Dolby TrueHD audio presentation if Atmos is not supported. This review will cover the Blu-ray’s Dolby Atmos mix. The Dolby Atmos track on the 4K UHD disc delivers a dynamic and consistently engaging audio experience. It’s crisp, well-layered, and fully uses the expanded soundstage. From the moment the Sonic action kicks in, the mix fires on all cylinders—music, environmental effects, and directional audio cues zip across all seven channels with precision. At the same time, the height channels are used effectively, too, adding an extra dimension to big set pieces and high-flying moments. Dialogue remains perfectly balanced throughout, never getting lost in the mix, even during the film’s most chaotic sequences.

Audio Review: 5/5 atoms

Special Features

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has the following bonus features on the Ultra HD disc:

Commentary by Director Jeff Fowler and the Voice of Sonic Ben Schwartz

Sonic Family Fun

Enter Shadow

Robotnik Family Reunion Ivo and Gerald

For the Love of Sonic: Directing a Trilogy

The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog

Live-Action Lunacy: Acting Opposite Puppets

Fromt he Cryo-Tank to London: The World of Sonic

Team Sonic vs. Shadow

A Very Sonic Christmas

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes Bea Arthur Cake G.U.N. Selfie Stone Saves Ivo Ivo and Gerald Bonding Ivo Live Stream 1 Ivo and Gerald Hide Gerald Claps Back Ivo Live Stream 2



Features Assessment

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 comes packed with a solid lineup of EPK-style bonus content. Leading the extras is an audio commentary featuring director Jeff Fowler and Sonic’s voice actor, Ben Schwartz. Their insights provide a fun and informative behind-the-scenes look at the creative process and character development throughout the trilogy.

The deleted scenes offer quick glimpses of moments left on the cutting room floor. The gag reel, with outtakes and flubs from the cast, brings some lighthearted fun, while a new holiday-themed short, A Very Sonic Christmas, adds charm to the list of features.

The release also includes a robust set of behind-the-scenes featurettes that dive into various aspects of the film’s production. Also, segments like Sonic Family Fun, Enter Shadow, and Robotnik Family Reunion highlight key characters and their journeys. For the Love of Sonic allows Fowler to reflect on the series, while The Fox, the Echidna, and the Hedgehog focus on the dynamic between the core trio.

Other standout features include Live-Action Lunacy, which explores the unique challenges of blending CGI with real-world performances. Also, From the Cryo-Tank to London, which highlights some of the film’s global locations and sci-fi influences. Finally, rounding out the extras is Team Sonic vs. Shadow, a quick look at the film’s climactic showdown.

To celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog 3‘s 4K Ultra HD release, Paramount has released a SteelBook edition for Team Sonic. The front features Sonic mid-sprint with a burst of electric blue lines behind him, while the back showcases Knuckles and Tails bursting through a golden ring. Inside, there’s a dynamic wraparound shot of Team Sonic and Team Robotnik.

Special Features Review: 3/5 atoms

Overall, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn’t reinventing the genre, but it delivers exactly what it promises—fun, fast-paced entertainment with heart. Sometimes that’s all you need: a colorful, action-packed escape that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Also, the video and audio presentations are top-tier, and the bonus features offer a solid mix of behind-the-scenes content and fan-friendly extras.

Overall Review: 4/5 atoms

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits stores April 15th on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.

This Blu-ray was provided by Paramount Home Media Distribution for review purposes.