Segway to Host Scavenger Hunt in Los Angeles for Chance to Win the F2 Scooter

Segway is taking a page out of Willy Wonka with the hidden Golden Tickets, where owners of the tickets get a cool prize. Instead of a golden ticket, the micro-mobility and robotics technology company is hiding clues and stickers around Downtown Los Angeles. The scavenger hunt will be held on Saturday, November 18th, where ten winners will receive their very own Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2.

Segway’s “Find My F2” scavenger hunt will be held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 18th. The first ten to find all the clues and the Golden F2 sticker will win the Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2. The QR Code sticker will be outside of select shops in Downtown Los Angeles with clues to help them locate it. The person who can complete the challenge the fastest will get the grand prize package valued at $1,000.

To enter, you can register online here before 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, November 16th.

The grand prize package includes:

(1) Brand New Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2

(1) Fingerprint Scooter Lock

(1) Ninebot Engine Speaker

(1) Segway Cell Phone Holder

(1) Segway Helmet

(1) Segway T-Shirt

(1) Segway Duck Scooter Accessory

“The F2 was specifically designed with the commuter in mind which makes it perfect for navigating LA,” said Alex Huang, SVP of Segway Inc, in a statement. “That’s why we’re excited to bring the community together and give Angelenos the chance to win their very own F2—and have some fun while trying. Best of luck to everyone!”

The Segway-Ninebot KickScooter F2 has a max speed of 18 mph and features the Apple “Find My” capabilities, upgraded power, larger battery capacity, Traction Control System, and integrated turn indicators.